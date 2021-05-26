PHN’s Best Shots of the Game: Icemen come from behind, beat Everblades in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – On Tuesday, May 25th, the Jacksonville Icemen began the last two weeks of their 2020-21 regular season against the Florida Everblades at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. It was the final meeting of the year between the two Sunshine State rivals with the Icemen continuing to battle for a post-season berth while the Everblades were continuing to hone their skills as the number one seed in the Eastern conference. In a back and forth affair, Jacksonville came from behind late in the third period on a goal by Ara Nazarian to tie before Nick Saracino scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Icemen an all-important 4-3 victory.