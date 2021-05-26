Cruella Review: Confused Origin Story
The question must be asked “Did anybody really want, or care, to know the history of the evil woman who wanted to skin dogs?” It’s certainly an odd character to base a Disney film around. It’s true that the best villains have more depth than just the evil pumping through their veins. They’re relatable and their intentions are understandable, misguided as they may be. Look at Darth Vader, Nurse Ratched and Hannibal Lecter. So, maybe there is an interesting story to be told here… Or maybe Disney is just squeezing every cent they can from adapting their classic animated films.fandomwire.com