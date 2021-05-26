Cruella Review: Confused Origin Story

Disney's Cruella is an unexpected joy, albeit an overlong one. Cruella feels like an impossible story on paper. Sure, you can tell tales of interesting villains. But this is Disney. For better or worse, that means that if someone is the protagonist of the film, they're going to be the good guys in the context of the narrative. You're going to root for them, darnit! But how do you make a world full of people who grew up knowing Cruella De Vil as the most deplorable of all Disney villains cheer for her success? The answer there is pretty simple — and a bit of a spoiler — but rest assured, dear reader: this film manages to retcon the Cruella storyline in a way that will have you on her side.