Cruella Review: Confused Origin Story

By Joshua Ryan
fandomwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question must be asked “Did anybody really want, or care, to know the history of the evil woman who wanted to skin dogs?” It’s certainly an odd character to base a Disney film around. It’s true that the best villains have more depth than just the evil pumping through their veins. They’re relatable and their intentions are understandable, misguided as they may be. Look at Darth Vader, Nurse Ratched and Hannibal Lecter. So, maybe there is an interesting story to be told here… Or maybe Disney is just squeezing every cent they can from adapting their classic animated films.

Posted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Ditches Her Signature Cigarette in Disney’s Villain Origin Story

If there’s one thing Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies. If there are two things Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies and taking drags from her opera-length cigarette holder. Yet the infamous Disney villain is ditching her favorite accessory in the upcoming film “Cruella,” which stars Emma Stone and centers on the early life of the notorious fur-obsessed antihero.
d23.com

7 Scintillating Stories from Cruella’s Filmmakers

In just a few days’ time, we’ll finally learn all about the rebellious early days of one of film’s most notorious—and notoriously fashionable—villains: the legendary Cruella de Vil…. Disney’s Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows Estella (Oscar® winner Emma Stone)—a clever and creative young grifter...
Daily Republic

At the Movies: Back story of ‘Cruella’ arrives in theaters

FAIRFIELD — It’s a double dose of Emmas at this weekend’s box office as Emma Stone and Emma Thompson head up the cast of “Cruella,” the villainess. A young grifter named Estella in 1972 London is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief. They build a life for themselves on the London streets.
imdb.com

‘Cruella’: Emma Stone Struggles To Redesign This Unfashionable Origin Story [Review]

“People need a villain to believe in,” says the snarky two-toned haired Cruella (Emma Stone). Based on the Dalmatian thieving megalomaniac fashion designer that first cackled her way through a 1961 Disney animated film, “101 Dalmatians,” and the 1996 same-titled live-action feature, this iteration of the character is caught between villainous madcap swings and heroic revenge. In this 1970s-set adventure, she forms a tight-knit gang of thieves; gains employment with the most glamorous designer in London; and struts and frets for an interminable 134 minutes across the London stage, only for a time, to be heard no more.
tatler.com

Cruella review: overlong and unfunny but at least the dresses are nice

Can you sue Wikipedia for mismanaged expectations? Cruella, Disney's dalmatian fest, is described by the online encyclopaedia as a ‘crime comedy-drama’. Sounds fun! But the word ‘comedy’ implies wit, humour, a certain mwah-ha-ha, and Cruella is one of the least comedic 'dramas' I can remember of the last year. Unless I'm being unfair - there was one moment that made me almost emit a sound vaguely approaching a snigger: when Emma Thompson, playing a dastardly baroness, pops a bottle of champagne and nearly takes a waiter’s eye out. Poor dude!
nerdsandbeyond.com

‘Cruella’ Music Featurette, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Original Score Available Today

The Cruella Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and the Cruella Original Score album, both from Walt Disney Records, are available today! Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine perform the new original song “Call me Cruella” in the lyric video that is also available today. The track is included on both albums as well as the Official Cruella Playlist — available here.
Posted by
102.5 KISS FM

‘Army of the Dead’ First Reviews Call It ‘Gory and Glorious’

Critics are eating up Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “deliriously enjoyable return to zombie mayhem.” The Dave Bautista-led action flick opens in theaters in just a few short days, and then on Netflix a week later. Based on the first reviews, Snyder pulls the best elements from Dawn of the Dead, combining them with a modern zeitgeist to create a movie that has something for everyone.
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Cruella’ is saved by its own unpretentiousness

How do you endear the audience to a woman who’s infamous for wanting to skin puppies? You Disneyfy her, it turns out—which is ridiculous to say about a character that’s belonged to Disney since 1961, but with Cruella, Disney makes de Vil safe, familiar, and broadly acceptable. If you wanted an origin story for the lady who’d kill for a good coat, that’s not what this is at all. Cruella is a near-total reimagining of the character. But who are we to complain about something new?
Posted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Chippendales Origin Story, Password Revival and More

Kumail Nanjiani is bringing Chippendales’ wild tale to TV: The Silicon Valley vet will star in and executive-produce the Hulu limited series Immigrant, about the true story of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee. Nanjiani will play the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the male revue in what is described as the...
chipandco.com

Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Spoiler-Free Review of Disney’s ‘Cruella‘. Hello, cruel world! We are just days away from the premiere of Disney’s Cruella and I have the pleasure of presenting our spoiler-free review for the new, and twisted origin story of one of Disney’s most notorious villains, Cruella de Vil. The official synopsis of the film states:
whattowatch.com

'Cruella' Review: What's a villain, anyway?

Disney's Cruella is an unexpected joy, albeit an overlong one. Cruella feels like an impossible story on paper. Sure, you can tell tales of interesting villains. But this is Disney. For better or worse, that means that if someone is the protagonist of the film, they're going to be the good guys in the context of the narrative. You're going to root for them, darnit! But how do you make a world full of people who grew up knowing Cruella De Vil as the most deplorable of all Disney villains cheer for her success? The answer there is pretty simple — and a bit of a spoiler — but rest assured, dear reader: this film manages to retcon the Cruella storyline in a way that will have you on her side.
thegww.com

Cruella (Review)

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong. One of the best gags in The Simpsons is C. Montgomery Burns’ musical number, “See My Vest.” A jaunty little ditty about the joys of skinning animals, it’s one of the perfect examples of what makes Mr. Burns’ such a memorable character: his evil. The writers of The Simpsons understood that Mr. Burns’ petty cruelty was what made him such fun to watch.
Laredo Morning Times

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Superhero Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The superhero genre remains the most popular type of movie in Hollywood, and has been for the last two decades, but it’s not all about effects-driven blockbusters with $200 million budgets designed to earn billions and deliver crowd-pleasing spectacle on the grandest scale possible. There’s been a number of interesting...
nightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] CRUELLA

When it was announced that Disney was doing a live-action film about Cruella de Vil, the infamous villain of 101 Dalmatians, a clear line was drawn with two opposing sides. There were those who were excited to see Disney exploring the origins of another one of their villains, but others who were concerned with humanizing a character that fantasized about skinning puppies. This Friday will now see the release of CRUELLA and the new approach taken to one of Disney’s most controversial characters.
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in camp

EJ Moreno with a video review of Disney’s latest, Cruella…. Our critic EJ Moreno isn’t known for Disney films, so liking Cruella is a shock to many. Though, with fierce fashion and insanely over-the-top performances, it’s easy to see why anyone could fall in love with this. Join EJ as he dives into the latest from Disney and explains why this is exactly the type of film he wants to see more of from the brand.
Collider

How The 'Cruella' Credits Scene Kicks Off a Very Confusing Path to '101 Dalmatians'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cruella. If you're all caught up with Cruella, it's natural to have a few questions, such as: Is Wink happy and healthy, at this very moment? Will the Academy have the courage to award Emma Thompson her third Oscar for this film? Did Disney simply write a check for $2 billion made out to "Music" and then assemble the soundtrack with whatever songs showed up in the mail? All valid, all worth thinking about. However, the biggest question mark comes courtesy of the film's mid-credit stinger, which simultaneously provides a classic origin story explanation for something in One Hundred and One Dalmatians while also making the events of One Hundred and One Dalmatians roughly ten times more confusing. Here's exactly what happens: