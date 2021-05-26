How CDFIs are Supporting Good Job Creation

Irma and Morgan Robinson’s Napa, California, catering company was growing so fast they needed a loan to expand. But traditional banks wouldn’t bite—the Robinsons didn’t have enough collateral to qualify, and their business was relatively new. A restaurant industry friend told Morgan about Pacific Community Ventures (PCV), an Oakland-based community development financial institution (CDFI). PCV underwriters looked past the Robinsons’ relative low net worth and new arrival in the business world (traditional banks require at least three years in operation) and approved the business for a $500,000 loan. Today the Robinsons run three brick-and-mortar locations in addition to their catering business, now called Southside.