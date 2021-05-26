An Interview With Wesley Morgan on Warfare in the Hindu Kush of Afghanistan

The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley, by journalist Wesley Morgan, focuses on a mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan with narrow valleys whose sides rise sharply through forested slopes to high glaciers. The book is based in Morgan’s extensive experience in the region, gained through reporting trips conducted when he was embedded with the U.S. military and which date back to 2010. Drawing on those trips, and on other interviews with soldiers, officers, military contractors, intelligence personnel and others, he lays out the systematic obstacles that led the American military into a stalemate of large and small missions.