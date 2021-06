Ever since we set eyes on the Nissan Ariya, we had high hopes for this electric crossover. Range and performance figures aside, it is simply one of the most stylish vehicles in its class to look at, a fact that was proven when it appeared in public for the first time a few days ago. We think it's quite a bit more interesting to look at than the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y. Unfortunately, the Ariya has hit a bit of a snag. Yes, the dreaded global chip shortage has now also impacted the Airya EV and the ongoing pandemic is partially to blame as well. But how bad is the delay?