Ford Gears Up EVs, Ford Pro Truck Spinoff

By Joseph Szczesny
wardsauto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord is pushing electrification into high gear and now expects battery-electric vehicles to represent 40% of the automaker’s global vehicle sales by 2030. During the automaker’s Capital Markets Day presentation today on “Delivering Ford Plus,” CEO Jim Farley says Ford will boost spending on electrification to more than $30 billion by 2025, including development of IonBoost batteries. In April, executives said Ford expected to spend $22 billion on various electrification initiatives.

www.wardsauto.com
