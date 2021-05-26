Ford Gears Up EVs, Ford Pro Truck Spinoff

Hyundai has begun expanding its electric car lineup with the launch of the new Ioniq 5, which is being sold under the Ioniq dedicated EV sub-band. But while most automakers are focusing on EVs, Hyundai is also leading the fuel-cell vehicle charge. In fact, along with Toyota, Hyundai is one of the only mainstream car manufacturers that sells hydrogen-fuel cell vehicles. The Nexo is the only hydrogen-powered car in Hyundai's current model lineup, but the carmaker also sells commercial fuel-cell trucks like the Xcient Fuel Cell, billed as the "world's first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen".