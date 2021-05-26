Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles Brother

BridgetEE
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 13 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

