CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Community Partnerships Are Helping to Address Environmental Concerns

By David Maurrasse, Victoria Bortfeld
Columbia University
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Matthew made landfall in southeastern North Carolina in October 2016. It caused major flooding and killed 28 people. The flooding remained at high levels for weeks following the storm, creating lasting impacts on the poorest counties in the state. Unlike normal Atlantic hurricanes, Matthew more directly hit inland and stalled before leaving land. Such slow movement caused unanticipated and major flooding across the region.

news.climate.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thewestfieldnews.com

Neighbors air Data Center environmental concerns

WESTFIELD — In the second straight night of discussions about the Westfield Data Center proposal, the Planning Board on Tuesday questioned how much water the massive development will use, potential noise pollution, and its impact on wildlife. Several Ward 1 residents expressed concern about the loss of open space and...
WESTFIELD, MA
Phys.org

Worldwide mask shortage and pollution concerns addressed by invention

Technology created at the University of South Florida (USF) could be the key to safely reusing disposable face masks. Researchers have figured out a way to rapidly disinfect and electrostatically recharge N95 respirators, recovering their original filtration efficiency and protection capability against COVID-19 and other airborne diseases. In their study...
ENVIRONMENT
bizneworleans.com

Environmental Groups: Formosa Poses Threat to Communities, Environment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Formosa Plastics Group’s six-decade track record is “riddled with environmental, health, safety, and labor violations in multiple countries,” according to a new report from the Center for International Environmental Law, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Earthworks. The report’s authors allege regulatory violations, accidents, human rights abuses, and disproportionate impacts on systematically exploited communities.
ENVIRONMENT
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Foundation endowment targets environmental nonprofits

October 12, 2021 - The Community Foundation Tampa Bay has established the George and Mimi Frank Environmental Endowment, with a gift of $1,055,000 that will support nonprofit organizations focused on protecting, restoring and improving the natural environment within the Tampa Bay region. Grants from the endowment will be made to nonprofits on a rotating basis, with guidance provided by regional councils located throughout the area.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Des Moines Business Record

Partnership Fellowship offers professional development, community engagement

As the application period for the third cohort of the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Fellowship Program prepares to open, participants of the second and current cohort are touting the program’s benefits, saying it is helping in their own personal and career development. The Business Record spoke with three young professionals...
DES MOINES, IA
bitcoinist.com

BUMooN.io to Address Real-World Environmental Issues

BUMooN.io, an Indonesian blockchain, IoT, and AI firm, works with Wastelab Indonesia and Sampangan.id to help address environmental issues in support of the government. The cooperation of three environmental management and sustainability companies in response to the Minister of SOEs, Erick Thohir, challenged them to become one of Indonesia’s 50 top startups.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

How Sunshine Division Is Helping The Somali Community

Today we are asking for the community's help to "Act Against Hunger" and donate to the Sunshine Division who give free food to those who need it most. The Sunshine Division works with many groups including the Somali community here in Oregon. Today Kara spoke with Somali American Council Of...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Infrastructure#Resilience Initiative#Fair Bluff#Miami Dade College#University Of Miami#The Metrolab Network#Resilient Cities Network
spanishjournal.com

MCW Students Help Address Vaccine Hesitancy in Latinx Community

Concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the Latinx community in Milwaukee’s South Side, Ana Maria Viteri, a second-year medical student at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), decided she needed to do something to help. Following the example of her mother, who conducted outreach in the community for years, Viteri wanted to bring valuable information and resources related to COVID-19 and its vaccine directly to residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
stpetecatalyst.com

Mayoral candidates address the arts community

St. Petersburg’s latest mayoral forum was decidedly different than the last; there were no intense debates or antagonistic quips lobbed between candidates Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch, and, most importantly – the focus was on the arts. With just under four weeks to go until the municipal general election, The...
ELECTIONS
The Suburban Times

Community Partnership Expands Radiologic Technologist Program

A press release from Tacoma Community College. Tacoma Community College (TCC), MultiCare Health System and the TRA Medical Imaging Foundation have formed a partnership to provide funding for a two-year pilot program to increase capacity and opportunity for TCC’s radiology program. The new pilot program expands the maximum student capacity to 40 from 24 by adding an evening cohort, and works to increase options for students who juggle work, school and personal commitments.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Environment
Columbia University

Fall 2021 Internship Opportunity with the Center for Climate Systems Research

The Earth Institute is reposting a Fall 2021 opportunity for full-time Columbia Graduate Students. This particular project will provide interns with hands-on workplace experience, allowing them to grow professionally while the Earth Institute centers benefit from their meaningful contributions. The intern will be expected to begin in Mid-November and work...
COLLEGES
Thegardenisland.com

COVID-19 rent, utility assistance relief program continues

LIHU‘E — The first person placed in the housing portion of the county’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance program was an elderly person who was forced to leave after the landlord sold the property where they were living at, said Bonnie Howard, the Kaua‘i Government Employees Federal Credit Union CRUA manager.
HOUSE RENT
Columbia University

Alumni Spotlight: Mahak Agrawal

Mahak Agrawal is a proven leader in the sustainability space. An alumna of the Master of Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy (MPA-ESP) program, Mahak currently works at Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy on the Carbon Management Research Initiative. She has extensive training as an urban planner and also works with the Switzerland-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) to encourage sustainable subsurface development. Prior to attending Columbia, Mahak earned her first master’s degree specializing in urban affairs from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.
ENVIRONMENT
recordgazette.net

Environmental concerns are small obstacles for Banning’s plans for a drag strip

There seemed to be a lot of buzz for Banning’s potential to build a drag strip in the dormant Smith Creek Park, past the Banning Municipal Airport. Supporters offered their advocacy: it could make Banning a destination for thousands of racers and their fans who have limited venues to visit for their sport; it would provide a safe venue for racing and alleviate illegal street races in the area.
BANNING, CA
goodmenproject.com

Earth Defenders Toolkit Launched To Help Communities Navigate Digital Tools for Defending Environmental Rights

On July 14, American nonprofit Digital Democracy launched the Earth Defenders Toolkit to equip grassroots environmental protection communities with resources and training materials. The toolkit is designed to provide an ecosystem for these earth defenders to connect and share their experiences and useful resources. It is currently available in four languages — English, French, Portuguese and Spanish — and is open for translation into other languages.
ADVOCACY
thechronicle-news.com

How Sen. Bennet can help us save community news in Colorado

No matter what issue you care about most – public education, the environment, affordable housing, economic opportunities – Colorado news outlets like this one connect you to the news you need to think globally and act locally. Yet the financial collapse of reliable local news is a statewide and even...
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

How Crypto Could Help LGBTQ Communities

The LGBTQ community worldwide faces discrimination and persecution. In some cases, blockchain technology can help people circumvent prejudicial services and build community. According to research by The Ascent, LGBTQ Americans face a number of social and institutional challenges when it comes to finances. Here are some of the findings from the research and expert interviews:
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tri-City Herald

Washington Tribes share these environmental concerns with Biden representative

Tribal leaders and the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission joined U.S. Reps. Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland to discuss federal investments in Tribal communities and conservation efforts with Brenda Mallory, the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy