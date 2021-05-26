How Community Partnerships Are Helping to Address Environmental Concerns

Mahak Agrawal is a proven leader in the sustainability space. An alumna of the Master of Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy (MPA-ESP) program, Mahak currently works at Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy on the Carbon Management Research Initiative. She has extensive training as an urban planner and also works with the Switzerland-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) to encourage sustainable subsurface development. Prior to attending Columbia, Mahak earned her first master’s degree specializing in urban affairs from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO