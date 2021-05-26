Cancel
RESEARCH: Data Crisis Impeding Customer Experience (CX) at Leading Global Organizations

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new global study, “Invest In Customer Insights To Drive Business Growth,” commissioned by Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and Celebrus and conducted by Forrester Consulting, finds that while organizations have ramped up investments in creating high-impact, personalized digital experiences to better win, serve and retain customers, they are struggling to make CX a competitive differentiator for their businesses. This problem is exacerbated by the ongoing challenge to collect, curate, analyze and distribute insights to improve in-the-moment decisioning, making it difficult for them to truly understand their customers and keep up with rapidly changing expectations that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

martechseries.com
