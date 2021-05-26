RESEARCH: Data Crisis Impeding Customer Experience (CX) at Leading Global Organizations
A new global study, “Invest In Customer Insights To Drive Business Growth,” commissioned by Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and Celebrus and conducted by Forrester Consulting, finds that while organizations have ramped up investments in creating high-impact, personalized digital experiences to better win, serve and retain customers, they are struggling to make CX a competitive differentiator for their businesses. This problem is exacerbated by the ongoing challenge to collect, curate, analyze and distribute insights to improve in-the-moment decisioning, making it difficult for them to truly understand their customers and keep up with rapidly changing expectations that have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.martechseries.com