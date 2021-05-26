Nikola Jokić continues to impress as a tough shot maker in the playoffs

AMES, Iowa – Cailie Logue had to dig deep last weekend to claim yet another Big 12 individual championship. “Distance running kind of gets painful at a certain point. At those times, it’s really good to call upon emotional things and things that inspire you,” Logue says, “This last race, I was thinking of a time after one of my races in high school, I kind of exceeded expectations in that particular race. I was remembering how proud my grandpa was. My grandpa was a track coach for about 50 years in the state of Kansas. He was super invested in the sport. It just brings me a lot of joy to think about how happy and excited he was for me after that race. I try to think about things that are moving for me and override that pain.”