Betty Sue Gillilan

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton, MO or the Daviess County Library in Gallatin in care of the funeral home. Friends may sign the register book after 11 AM Wednesday (05/26) at the funeral home. Private family graveside services at Lick Fork Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.