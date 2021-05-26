$70 million water park takes shape in Foley

Music and a Movie and Heritage Park Marketplace return to Heritage Park for five Fridays in May and June, beginning May 14. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with Heritage Park Marketplace, which will showcase a variety of arts and crafts as well as plants, vegetables, fruits, and gift items. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. The marketplace and Music and a Movie will continue every Friday through June 11. Those who come for the music and a movie are asked to bring a chair or a blanket for seating.