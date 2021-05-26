$70 million water park takes shape in Foley

The South Baldwin Chamber celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony with Premier Medical Spa & Salon and new owner, Michelle Watts. Located at 619 East Laurel Avenue in Foley, Premier Spa & Salon offers not only hair and beauty services, but also massages (Swedish, Hot Stone, Prenatal), facial treatments, body wraps, and hydrotherapy body treatments. Watts' staff includes Clinical Estheticians, Nail Technician, Massage Therapist, and experienced Hair Professionals. Gift certificates are available. Follow and like them on Facebook for the latest specials and offers: https://www.facebook.com/PremierSpaSalon. 251-943-5699. You can also find them in the South Baldwin Chamber directory: http://bit.ly/sbccDIR.