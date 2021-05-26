Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

By J. Bachelor
rnbcincy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

rnbcincy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jidenna
Person
Chloe Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Grammy Awards#Happy Birthday#Macy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Beyoncé Wishes Her Twins Rumi and Sir a Happy 4th Birthday

Beyoncé is celebrating her babies as they mark another trip around the sun. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 39, wished twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy 4th birthday Sunday on her website. "What's better than 1 gift... 2," Bey wrote on the homepage. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir." She...
Tenniswzakcleveland.com

Happy Birthday Venus Williams: 20 Times The Sports Icon Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Venus Ebony Starr Williams has shown us time and again what it takes to be at the top of your game. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, the superstar tennis player is often listed among the all-time greats of her sport. Still, Williams finds time to be with family as well as establish herself as a full-fledged entrepreneur.
Musicmentalitch.com

Artist Profile: Lauryn Hill

Female rappers like Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj have achieved unprecedented popularity and success in recent years, as their music offers unique and different elements that male rappers and hip-hop artists sometimes cannot bring to their genre. However, most music enthusiasts could argue that the successful career of the female rappers we know today wouldn’t be possible if a woman by the name of Lauryn Hill didn’t capture the spotlight in the mostly men-focused hip-hop genre. Who is Lauryn Hill? And why is she highly regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time? To know the answers, here is an artist profile for American singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill.
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cardi B reveals baby bump during BET Awards performance

NEW YORK — Like Beyoncé did at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi B debuted her baby bump during a performance at the BET Awards. The rapper — performing alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos — worked the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, introducing her baby bump to the world. They performed "Type (Expletive)" from Migos' recently released album "Culture III."
Florida StateVindy.com

Cheers to Dad; ‘Happy birthday’ to Mom

We all know things are about Dad today. As well they should be. And while I do thank the man who helped me bring the greatest blessing of my life into being — this is just a really tough day for me. Totally can’t get over how much I miss my Pop.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Happy Birthday, Carly Simon!!!

Happy Birthday to Carly Simon, who turns 76 today (June 25th)!!! In 2019, Simon published the book about her friend, and former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, titled, Touched By The Sun. Onassis, who died in 1994, befriended Simon years before on Martha's Vineyard, where the pair began an “improbable, but lasting friendship.”
NYS Music

Happy Birthday, Cyndi Lauper!

Today, talented singer, songwriter, actress and LGBT+ activist, and pioneer in music Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper celebrates her 68th birthday. From her residence in New York’s Upper West Side to childhood in Ozone Park, Cyndi Lauper is a true New Yorker through and through. The perpetually campy orange haired princess...
CelebritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin kick off BET Awards with performance

NEW YORK — Rapper Lil Baby and gospel performer Kirk Franklin joined forces to kick off the BET Awards with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya bouncing in their seats. The artists performed the anthemic song "We Win" at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 3, Is Adorable Wishing Her ‘Mommy’ Khloe Kardashian A Happy 37th Birthday — Watch

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True said ‘happy birthday, mommy’ while holding a hand-written card in honor of her mom’s big day. Khloe Kardashian is receiving no shortage of birthday love! The newly-minted 37-year-old has celebrated the milestone day with her adorable mini-me daughter True Thompson, who didn’t waste any time in showering her mom with adoration. “Happy birthday, Mommy!” the three-year-old exclaimed in a cute video posted on Khloe’s Instagram story. “My baby!!!” the proud mom captioned the clip, which showed little True holding a hand-written card with her own illustrations.
CelebritiesKenosha News.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Jazmine Sullivan win big at BET

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B's “WAP” has new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP."
Celebritiesnewsdey.com

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pregnant With Baby #2!! (PICS)

Cardi B is pregnant with her second child, MTO News has learned. And her baby bump was on full display during her most recent performance. Cardi has been laying low in recent months – now we know why. The platinum selling female rap star has been staying out of the public eye. And MTO News has learned it’s because she’s trying to enjoy her pregnancy, with husband Offset.
Worldthekit.ca

Welcome, Baby Lilibet Diana!

She’s here! Meghan and Harry’s second child—and first daughter—is officially Earthside. “She is more than we could ever have imagined,” the couple has said of their new arrival. “And we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on Friday, which,...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Festivalhotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti & Pooh Shiesty Set For BUKU: Planet B

Festival season is on pace to be in motion by the time July comes around. While certain states have already allowed for full-fled festivals to take place, some of the biggest outdoor events have remained cautious of the re-opening. Coachella, for instance, is returning for 2022 while Jay-Z's Made In America is scheduled to return during Labor Day weekend.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Yo Gotti Brings in DaBaby for a Wild Pool Party in New 'Drop' Video

Yo Gotti has released a new music video for “Drop,” his recent single featuring DaBaby. “Drop,” which was produced by J. White Did It, boasts a hard-hitting beat, glitchy synths, and a no-nonsense chorus: “Drop, shake your ass then/Stop, with your best friend.” The accompanying clip, directed by Arrad, is a complementary blast of uncut summer hedonism as Yo Gotti and DaBaby preside over a wild pool party.