Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly

Female rappers like Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj have achieved unprecedented popularity and success in recent years, as their music offers unique and different elements that male rappers and hip-hop artists sometimes cannot bring to their genre. However, most music enthusiasts could argue that the successful career of the female rappers we know today wouldn’t be possible if a woman by the name of Lauryn Hill didn’t capture the spotlight in the mostly men-focused hip-hop genre. Who is Lauryn Hill? And why is she highly regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists of all time? To know the answers, here is an artist profile for American singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill.