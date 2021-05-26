Former Mets manager Callaway placed on ineligible list following sexual misconduct investigation

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has placed former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the end of 2022 following its investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.

The Athletic originally reported on the details against Callaway in February.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations [DOI] in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different clubs. The clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses."

Being on the ineligible list means Callaway cannot be employed by a major league or minor league club.

He can apply for reinstatement following the 2022 season.

Callaway was working for the Los Angeles Angels as a pitching coach but was fired from the team on Wednesday following the MLB's statement. He had been suspended by the team in February.

The Angels hired Callaway in 2019. In the Athletic report, five women accused Callaway of aggressively pursuing them, including three who said he sent inappropriate photos, and one who said Callaway asked her to send nude photos in return. The allegations took place over five years and included his time with the Cleveland Indians and New York Mets. Callaway was Cleveland's pitching coach from 2013-2017 and New York's manager from 2018-2019.

