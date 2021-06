Jonathan Lewis is a senior policy analyst with Every Texan—formerly the Center for Public Policy Priorities—an Austin-based nonprofit organization advocating for public policies that expand opportunity and equity for Texans, according to the organization's website. Community Impact Newspaper spoke with Lewis on June 2 about challenges businesses are facing in finding employees and Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement May 17 that Texas will opt out of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which has afforded unemployed Texans a $300 weekly unemployment supplement. The state will opt out of the additional weekly supplement effective June 26, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.