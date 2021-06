From how you sleep to how you sit, physical therapists say when it comes to headaches your posture can play a big role. “At the top of the neck are some very sensitive nerves and blood vessels, and when our head is slightly poking forward, which it tends to do when we are relaxed and we start to slump, our chin slightly starts to jump forward. It puts a lot of pressure on nerves and blood vessels,” explained Kath Kinross, a physical therapist with Lee Health.