Any Celtic link to Jack Wilshere is far, far wide of the mark

By Euan Davidson
67hailhail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty straight-forward, sometimes: managers like certain players, and for clubs like Celtic, you can add two and two together. That seems to have been the case over recent days, with the Bhoys being linked to Jack Wilshere. Wilshere’s is a sad story. Blessed with incredible talent, the guy was a star for Arsenal but he just couldn’t stay fit. Eddie Howe, who’s likely to be named as Celtic boss soon enough, took a gamble on the midfielder in 16-17, and he rejoined the Cherries in January of this year, making 14 league appearances [Transfermarkt].

