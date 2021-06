In a saucepan, combine the potatoes and enough water to cover by 3 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes, depending on size of potato. Drain, and let cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes. Using your fingers, peel off the skin. Place the potatoes in a medium bowl and mash them with a fork until they are mostly mashed but still slightly chunky (you will need about 1 3/4 cups mashed potatoes).