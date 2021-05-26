Cancel
Science

Precise measurement of pions confirms understanding of fundamental symmetry

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists predicted the existence of the Higgs boson decades before its discovery in 2012 because of symmetries in the building blocks of our universe. Similarly, rules about a special type of symmetry called "chiral symmetry" predict the existence of subatomic particles called pions. The lifetime of a neutrally charged pion is tied to breaking of chiral symmetry. This means physicists can use theory to precisely calculate this lifetime. Measurements of this lifetime have been much less precise than calculations from theory. Now, however, physicists have measured the charge-neutral pion's lifetime at a much higher level of precision than ever before.

#Subatomic Particles#Particle Physics#Us Department Of Energy#Theoretical Physics#Quantum Theory#Quantum Physics#Critical Theory#Primex#Chiral Symmetry#Theoretical Calculations#Measurements#Qcd Theory#Nuclear Physicists#Precision#Experiments#Nuclear Physics Program#Nature#Quarks#Universe#Nuclei
Science
Astronomyarxiv.org

Exotic Invertible Phases with Higher-Group Symmetries

We investigate a family of invertible phases of matter with higher-dimensional exotic excitations in even spacetime dimensions, which includes and generalizes the Kitaev's chain in 1+1d. The excitation has $\mathbb{Z}_2$ higher-form symmetry that mixes with the spacetime Lorentz symmetry to form a higher group spacetime symmetry. We focus on the invertible exotic loop topological phase in 3+1d. This invertible phase is protected by the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ one-form symmetry and the time-reversal symmetry, and has surface thermal Hall conductance not realized in conventional time-reversal symmetric ordinary bosonic systems without local fermion particles and the exotic loops. We describe a UV realization of the invertible exotic loop topological order using the $SO(3)_-$ gauge theory with unit discrete theta parameter, which enjoys the same spacetime two-group symmetry. We discuss several applications including the analogue of "fermionization" for ordinary bosonic theories with $\mathbb{Z}_2$ non-anomalous internal higher-form symmetry and time-reversal symmetry.
Chemistrydocwirenews.com

Symmetry breaking meets multisite modification

Elife. 2021 May 21;10:e65358. doi: 10.7554/eLife.65358. Online ahead of print. Multisite modification is a basic way of conferring functionality to proteins, and a key component of post-translational modification networks. Additional interest in multisite modification stems from its capability of acting as complex information processors. In this paper we connect two seemingly disparate themes: symmetry and multisite modification. We examine different classes of random modification networks of substrates involving separate or common enzymes. We demonstrate that under different instances of symmetry of the modification network (invoked explicitly or implicitly and discussed in the literature), the biochemistry of multisite modification can lead to the symmetry being broken. This is shown computationally and consolidated analytically, revealing parameter regions where this can (and in fact does) happen, and characteristics of the symmetry broken state. We discuss the relevance of these results in situations where exact symmetry is not present. Overall, through our study we show how symmetry breaking (i) can confer new capabilities to protein networks, including concentration robustness of different combinations of species (in conjunction with multiple steady states) (ii) could have been the basis for ordering of multisite modification, which is widely observed in cells (iii) can significantly impact information processing in multisite modification and in cell signalling networks/pathways where multisite modification is present (iv) can be a fruitful new angle for engineering in synthetic biology and chemistry. All in all, the emerging conceptual synthesis provides a new vantage point for the elucidation and the engineering of molecular systems at the junction of chemical and biological systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dark Energy Survey Year 3 Results: High-precision measurement and modeling of galaxy-galaxy lensing

J. Prat, J. Blazek, C. Sánchez, I. Tutusaus, S. Pandey, J. Elvin-Poole, E. Krause, M. A. Troxel, L. F. Secco, A. Amon, J. DeRose, G. Zacharegkas, C. Chang, B. Jain, N. MacCrann, Y. Park, E. Sheldon, G. Giannini, S. Bocquet, C. To, A. Alarcon, O. Alves, F. Andrade-Oliveira, E. Baxter, K. Bechtol, M. R. Becker, G. M. Bernstein, H. Camacho, A. Campos, A. Carnero Rosell, M. Carrasco Kind, R. Cawthon, R. Chen, A. Choi, J. Cordero, M. Crocce, C. Davis, J. De Vicente, H. T. Diehl, S. Dodelson, C. Doux, A. Drlica-Wagner, K. Eckert, T. F. Eifler, F. Elsner, S. Everett, X. Fang, A. Farahi, A. Ferté, P. Fosalba, O. Friedrich, M. Gatti, D. Gruen, R. A. Gruendl, I. Harrison, W. G. Hartley, K. Herner, H. Huang, E. M. Huff, D. Huterer, M. Jarvis, N. Kuropatkin, P.-F. Leget, P. Lemos, A. R. Liddle, J. McCullough, J. Muir, J. Myles, A. Navarro-Alsina, A. Porredon, M. Raveri, M. Rodriguez-Monroy, R. P. Rollins, A. Roodman, R. Rosenfeld, A. J. Ross, E. S. Rykoff, J. Sanchez, I. Sevilla-Noarbe, T. Shin, A. Troja, T. N. Varga, N. Weaverdyck, R. H. Wechsler, B. Yanny, B. Yin, J. Zuntz, T. M. C. Abbott, M. Aguena, S. Allam, J. Annis, D. Bacon, D. Brooks, D. L. Burke, J. Carretero, C. Conselice, M. Costanzi, L. N. da Costa, M. E. S. Pereira, S. Desai.
Computersarxiv.org

Negational Symmetry of Quantum Neural Networks for Binary Pattern Classification

Entanglement is a physical phenomenon, which has fueled recent successes of quantum algorithms. Although quantum neural networks (QNNs) have shown promising results in solving simple machine learning tasks recently, for the time being, the effect of entanglement in QNNs and the behavior of QNNs in binary pattern classification are still underexplored. In this work, we provide some theoretical insight into the properties of QNNs by presenting and analyzing a new form of invariance embedded in QNNs for both quantum binary classification and quantum representation learning, which we term negational symmetry. Given a quantum binary signal and its negational counterpart where a bitwise NOT operation is applied to each quantum bit of the binary signal, a QNN outputs the same logits. That is to say, QNNs cannot differentiate a quantum binary signal and its negational counterpart in a binary classification task. We further empirically evaluate the negational symmetry of QNNs in binary pattern classification tasks using Google's quantum computing framework. The theoretical and experimental results suggest that negational symmetry is a fundamental property of QNNs, which is not shared by classical models. Our findings also imply that negational symmetry is a double-edged sword in practical quantum applications.
Sciencearxiv.org

Unveiling Symmetry Protection of Bound States in the Continuum with Terahertz Near-field Imaging

Niels J.J.van Hoof, Diego R. Abujetas, Stan E.T. ter Huurne, Francesco Verdelli, Giel C.A. Timmermans, José A. Sánchez-Gil, Jaime Gómez Rivas. Bound states in the continuum (BICs) represent a new paradigm in photonics due to the full suppression of radiation losses. However, this suppression has also hampered their direct observation. By using a double terahertz (THz) near-field technique that allows the local excitation and detection of the THz amplitude, we are able to map for the first time the electromagnetic field of BICs over extended areas, unveiling the field-symmetry protection that suppresses far-field radiation. This investigation, done for metasurfaces of dimer rod resonators, reveals the in-plane extension and formation of BICs with anti-symmetric phases, in agreement with coupled-dipole calculations. By displacing the rods, we demonstrate that mirror symmetry is not a necessary condition for BIC formation. Only $\pi$-rotation symmetry is required, making BICs exceptionally robust to structural changes. This work makes the local field of BICs experimentally accessible, which is crucial for the engineering of cavities with infinite lifetimes.
Sciencearxiv.org

Observation of symmetry-protected selection rules in periodically driven quantum systems

Periodically driven quantum systems, known as Floquet systems, have been a focus of non-equilibrium physics in recent years, thanks to their rich dynamics. Not only time-periodic systems exhibit symmetries similar to those in spatially periodic systems, but they also display novel behavior due to symmetry breaking. Characterizing such dynamical symmetries is crucial, but the task is often challenging, due to limited driving strength and the lack of an experimentally accessible characterization protocol. Here, we show how to characterize dynamical symmetries including parity, rotation, and particle-hole symmetry by observing the symmetry-induced selection rules between Floquet states. Specifically, we exploit modulated quantum driving to reach the strong light-matter coupling regime and we introduce a protocol to experimentally extract the transition elements between Floquet states from the coherent evolution of the system. Using the nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond as an experimental testbed, we apply our methods to observe symmetry-protected dark states and dark bands, and the coherent destruction of tunneling effect. Our work shows how to exploit the quantum control toolkit to study dynamical symmetries that can arise in topological phases of strongly-driven Floquet systems.
AgricultureNature.com

Precision conservation for a changing climate

Landscape diversity is critical to enhance agricultural sustainability and resilience. A realistic and achievable route towards adding complexity and biodiversity into agricultural landscapes may be through precision conservation. Agricultural landscapes, once diverse and heterogenous, are now increasingly simplified, with biodiversity-based ecosystem services drastically reduced. There is abundant evidence of nature’s...
Physicsarxiv.org

Mirror-symmetry-protected dynamical quantum phase transitions in topological crystalline insulators

Dynamical quantum phase transitions (DQPTs) are topologically characterized in quantum quench dynamics in topological systems. In this paper, we study Loschmidt amplitudes and DQPTs in quantum quenches in mirror-symmetric topological phases. Based on the topological classification of mirror-symmetric insulators, we show that mirror symmetry creates symmetry-protected DQPTs. If mirror symmetry is present, topologically robust DQPTs can occur in quantum quenches, even in high-dimensional time-reversal invariant systems. Then, we also show that symmetry-protected DQPTs occur in quenches in two-dimensional chiral-symmetric systems with mirror symmetry. Mirror-symmetry-protected DQPTs can be easily captured by a reduced rate function. Moreover, we introduce dynamical topological order parameters for symmetry-protected DQPTs. Finally, we demonstrate DQPTs using lattice models for a time-reversal invariant topological crystalline insulator and a higher-order topological insulator.
Physicsarxiv.org

Zero-index and Hyperbolic Metacavities: Fundamentals and Applications

As a basic building block, optical resonant cavities (ORCs) are widely used in light manipulation; they can confine electromagnetic waves and improve the interaction between light and matter, which also plays an important role in cavity quantum electrodynamics, nonlinear optics and quantum optics. Especially in recent years, the rise of metamaterials, artificial materials composed of subwavelength unit cells, greatly enriches the design and function of ORCs. Here, we review zero-index and hyperbolic metamaterials for constructing the novel ORCs. Firstly, this paper introduces the classification and implementation of zero-index and hyperbolic metamaterials. Secondly, the distinctive properties of zero-index and hyperbolic cavities are summarized, including the geometry-invariance, homogeneous/inhomogeneous field distribution, and the topological protection (anomalous scaling law, size independence, continuum of high-order modes, and dispersionless modes) for the zero-index (hyperbolic) metacavities. Finally, the paper introduces some typical applications of zero-index and hyperbolic metacavities, and prospects the research of metacavities.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Chaotic diffusion of the fundamental frequencies in the Solar System

The long-term variations of the orbit of the Earth govern the insolation on its surface and hence its climate. The use of the astronomical signal, whose imprint has been recovered in the geological records, has revolutionized the determination of the geological time scales (e.g. Gradstein & Ogg 2020). However, the orbital variations beyond 60 Myr cannot be reliably predicted because of the chaotic dynamics of the planetary orbits in the Solar System (Laskar 1989). Taking into account this dynamical uncertainty is necessary for a complete astronomical calibration of geological records. Our work addresses this problem with a statistical analysis of 120 000 orbital solutions of the secular model of the Solar System ranging from 500 Myr to 5 Gyr. We obtain the marginal probability density functions of the fundamental secular frequencies using kernel density estimation. The uncertainty of the density estimation is also obtained here in the form of confidence intervals determined by the moving block bootstrap method. The results of the secular model are shown to be in good agreement with those of the direct integrations of a comprehensive model of the Solar System. Application of our work is illustrated on two geological data: the Newark-Hartford records and the Libsack core.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Tunable zero modes and symmetries in flat-band topological insulators

We propose a family of quasi-one-dimensional topological insulators that are hybrids of the Creutz ladder and the SSH chain. The models, which we term CSSH ladders, present a regime with flat bands due to Aharonov-Bohm (AB) caging. We describe their rich topological phase diagrams, where several kinds of protected zero modes arise. These are reminiscent of the Creutz ladder edge states in some cases, and of the SSH chain edge states in others. In one of the ladders, the chiral symmetry operator depends on the model parameters, and so its most appropriate form can be chosen for each application. Another one of the ladders belongs, in a certain parameter range, to the D class, making it the first non-superconducting quasi-1D topological material to have protected zero modes in the absence of chiral symmetry, to the best of our knowledge. The rest of the models belong to classes BDI and AIII. We compare their topology and symmetries with those of the SSH chain and the Creutz ladder. Finally, we propose some experimental setups, based on modified rhombus chains, to implement the CSSH ladders with current technology.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Time-reversal symmetry breaking in Re-based superconductors: Recent developments

In the recent search for unconventional- and topological superconductivity, noncentrosymmetric superconductors (NCSCs) rank among the most promising candidate materials. Surprisingly, some of them -- especially those containing rhenium -- seem to exhibit also time-reversal symmetry (TRS) breaking in their superconducting state, while TRS is preserved in many other isostructural NCSCs. To date, a satisfactory explanation for such discrepant behavior, albeit crucial for understanding the unconventional superconductivity of these materials, is still missing. Here we review the most recent developments regarding the Re-based class, where the muon-spin relaxation ($\mu$SR) technique plays a key role due to its high sensitivity to the weak internal fields associated with the TRS breaking phenomenon. We discuss different cases of Re-containing superconductors, comprising both centrosymmetric- and noncentrosymmetric crystal structures and ranging from pure rhenium, to Re$T$ ($T$ = 3$d$-5$d$ early transition metals), to the dilute-Re case of ReBe$_{22}$. $\mu$SR results suggest that the rhenium presence and its amount are two key factors for the appearance and the extent of TRS breaking in Re-based superconductors. Besides summarizing the existing findings, we also put forward future research ideas regarding the exciting field of materials showing TRS breaking.
Computersarxiv.org

Testing symmetry on quantum computers

Symmetry is a unifying concept in physics. In quantum information and beyond, it is known that quantum states possessing symmetry are not useful for certain information-processing tasks. For example, states that commute with a Hamiltonian realizing a time evolution are not useful for timekeeping during that evolution, and bipartite states that are highly extendible are not strongly entangled and thus not useful for basic tasks like teleportation. Motivated by this perspective, this paper details several quantum algorithms that test the symmetry of quantum states and channels. For the case of testing Bose symmetry of a state, we show that there is a simple and efficient quantum algorithm, while the tests for other kinds of symmetry rely on the aid of a quantum prover. We prove that the acceptance probability of each algorithm is equal to the maximum symmetric fidelity of the state being tested, thus giving a firm operational meaning to these latter resource quantifiers. Special cases of the algorithms test for incoherence or separability of quantum states. We evaluate the performance of these algorithms by using the variational approach to quantum algorithms, replacing the quantum prover with a variational circuit. We also show that the maximum symmetric fidelities can be calculated by semi-definite programs, which is useful for benchmarking the performance of the quantum algorithms for sufficiently small examples. Finally, we establish various generalizations of the resource theory of asymmetry, with the upshot being that the acceptance probabilities of the algorithms are resource monotones and thus well motivated from the resource-theoretic perspective.
ChemistryNature.com

Publisher Correction: 3D particle averaging and detection of macromolecular symmetry in localization microscopy

The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrect Supplementary Information file. Department of Imaging Physics, Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands. Hamidreza Heydarian, Maarten Joosten, Sjoerd Stallinga & Bernd Rieger. Department of NanoBiophotonics, Max Planck Institute...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Photon and Axion Dark Matter from Symmetry Breaking

A light hidden photon or axion-like particle is a good dark matter candidate and they are often associated with the spontaneous breaking of dark global or gauged U(1) symmetry. We consider the dark Higgs dynamics around the phase transition in detail taking account of the portal coupling between the dark Higgs and the Standard Model Higgs as well as various thermal effects. We show that the (would-be) Nambu-Goldstone bosons are efficiently produced via a parametric resonance with the resonance parameter $q\sim 1$ at the hidden symmetry breaking. In the simplest setup, which predicts a second order phase transition, this can explain the dark matter abundance for the axion or hidden photon as light as sub eV. Even lighter mass, as predicted by the QCD axion model, can be consistent with dark matter abundance in the case of first order phase transition, in which case the gravitational wave signals may be detectable by future experiments such as LISA and DECIGO.
Physicsarxiv.org

Helical Symmetry Breaking and Quantum Anomaly in Massive Dirac Fermions

Helical symmetry of massive Dirac fermions is broken explicitly in the presence of electric and magnetic fields. Here we present two equations for the divergence of helical and axial-vector currents following the Jackiw-Johnson approach to the anomaly of the neutral axial vector current. We discover the contribution from the helical symmetry breaking is attributed to the occupancy of the two states at the top of the valence band and the bottom of the conduction band. The explicit symmetry breaking fully cancels the anomalous correction from the quantum fluctuation in the band gap. The chiral anomaly can be derived from the helical symmetry breaking. It provides an alternative route to understand the chiral anomaly from the point of view of the helical symmetry breaking. The pertinent physical consequences in condensed matter are the helical magnetic effect which means a charge current circulating at the direction of the magnetic field, and the mass-dependent positive longitudinal magnetoconductivity as a transport signature. The discovery not only reflects anomalous magneto-transport properties of massive Dirac materials but also reveals the close relation between the helical symmetry breaking and the physics of chiral anomaly in quantum field theory and high energy physics.
Santa Barbara, CAucsb.edu

Understanding the Arctic

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has reaffirmed its commitment to data archiving and sharing in the Arctic by investing $6 million to continue funding of the Arctic Data Center for another five years. This partnership, led by the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) at UC Santa Barbara, preserves and curates Arctic research data as well as other related research products such as media, documents, software and metadata.
Sciencearxiv.org

The influence of the symmetry of identical particles on flight times

In this work, our purpose is to show how the symmetry of identical particles can influence the time evolution of free particles in the nonrelativistic and relativistic domains. For this goal, we consider a system of either two distinguishable or indistinguishable (bosons and fermions) particles. Two classes of initial conditions have been studied: different initial locations with the same momenta, and the same locations with different momenta. The flight time distribution of particles arriving at a `screen' is calculated in each case. Fermions display broader distributions as compared with either distinguishable particles or bosons, leading to earlier and later arrivals for all the cases analyzed here. The symmetry of the wave function seems to speed up or slow down propagation of particles. Due to the cross terms, certain initial conditions lead to bimodality in the fermionic case. Within the nonrelativistic domain and when the short-time survival probability is analyzed, if the cross term becomes important, one finds that the decay of the overlap of fermions is faster than for distinguishable particles which in turn is faster than for bosons. These results are of interest in the short time limit since they imply that the well-known quantum Zeno effect would be stronger for bosons than for fermions.Fermions also arrive earlier than bosons when they are scattered by a delta barrier. Furthermore, the particle symmetry does not affect the mean tunneling flight time and it is given by the phase time for the distinguishable particle.