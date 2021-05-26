Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Signs of "turbulence" in collisions that melt gold ions

EurekAlert
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of collisions of gold ions shows tantalizing signs of a "critical point," a change in the way one form of matter changes into another. This study looked at how quarks and gluons, the building blocks of protons and neutrons in atomic nuclei, transform into the quark-and-gluon "soup" that filled the early universe. The results hint at changes in the type of transition during the shift from particles to "soup." The transition moves from a gradual "melting" at high collision energies to a more abrupt shift at low collision energies.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Energy#Collisions#Protons#Uncertainty#Data Scientists#Neutrons#Quarks#Rhic#Beam Energy Scan#The Doe Office Of Science#Gold Ions#Particles#Atomic Nuclei#Neutron Stars#Clouds#Physicists#Pressures#Universe#Evolution#Phase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Flocculation of suspended cohesive particles in homogeneous isotropic turbulence

We investigate the dynamics of cohesive particles in homogeneous isotropic turbulence, based on one-way coupled simulations that include Stokes drag, lubrication, cohesive and direct contact forces. We observe a transient flocculation phase characterized by a growing average floc size, followed by a statistically steady equilibrium phase. We analyze the temporal evolution of floc size and shape due to aggregation, breakage, and deformation. Larger turbulent shear and weaker cohesive forces yield elongated flocs that are smaller in size. Flocculation proceeds most rapidly when the fluid and particle time scales are balanced and a suitably defined Stokes number is \textit{O}(1). During the transient stage, cohesive forces of intermediate strength produce flocs of the largest size, as they are strong enough to cause aggregation, but not so strong as to pull the floc into a compact shape. Small Stokes numbers and weak turbulence delay the onset of the equilibrium stage. During equilibrium, stronger cohesive forces yield flocs of larger size. The equilibrium floc size distribution exhibits a preferred size that depends on the cohesive number. We observe that flocs are generally elongated by turbulent stresses before breakage. Flocs of size close to the Kolmogorov length scale preferentially align themselves with the intermediate strain direction and the vorticity vector. Flocs of smaller size tend to align themselves with the extensional strain direction. More generally, flocs are aligned with the strongest Lagrangian stretching direction. The Kolmogorov scale is seen to limit floc growth. We propose a new flocculation model with a variable fractal dimension that predicts the temporal evolution of the floc size and shape.
Sciencearxiv.org

Efficient generation of turbulent collisionless shocks in laser-ablated counter-streaming plasmas

Laser-ablated high-energy-density (HED) plasmas offer a promising route to study astrophysically relevant processes underlying collisionless shock formation, magnetic field amplification, and particle acceleration in the laboratory. Using large-scale, multi-dimensional particle-in-cell simulations, we explore the interpenetration of laser-ablated counter-streaming plasmas for realistic experimental flow profiles. We find that the shock formation and its structure are substantially different from those of more idealized and commonly considered uniform flows: shock formation can be up to 10 times faster due to the transition from small-angle scattering to magnetic reflection and the shock front develops strong corrugations at the ion gyroradius scale. These findings have important consequences for current experimental programs and open exciting prospects for studying the microphysics of turbulent collisionless shocks with currently available high-energy laser systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Statistical Properties of three-dimensional Hall Magnetohydrodynamics Turbulence

The three-dimensional (3D) Hall magnetohydrodynamics (HMHD) equations are often used to study turbulence in the solar wind. Some earlier studies have investigated the statistical properties of 3D HMHD turbulence by using simple shell models or pseudospectral direct numerical simulations (DNSs) of the 3D HMHD equations; these DNSs have been restricted to modest spatial resolutions and have covered a limited parameter range. To explore the dependence of 3D HMHD turbulence on the Reynolds number $Re$ and the ion-inertial scale $d_{i}$, we have carried out detailed pseudospectral DNSs of the 3D HMHD equations and their counterparts for 3D MHD ($d_{i} = 0$). We present several statistical properties of 3D HMHD turbulence, which we compare with 3D MHD turbulence by calculating (a) the temporal evolution of the energy-dissipation rates and the energy, (b) the wave-number dependence of fluid and magnetic spectra, (c) the probability distribution functions (PDFs) of the cosines of the angles between various pairs of vectors, such as the velocity and the magnetic field, and (d) various measures of the intermittency in 3D HMHD and 3D MHD turbulence.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Modelling low charge ions in the solar atmosphere

Extensions have been made recently to the coronal approximation for the purpose of modelling line emission from carbon and oxygen in the lower solar atmosphere. The same modelling is used here for other elements routinely observed in the solar transition region: N, Ne, Mg, Si and S. The modelling includes the effects of higher densities suppressing dielectronic recombination and populating long-lived, metastable levels; the presence of metastable levels typically causes effective ionisation rates to increase and recombination rates to decrease. Processes induced by the radiation field, namely photo-ionisation and photo-excitation, have been included, along with charge transfer, which occurs when electrons are exchanged during atom-ion and ion-ion collisions. The resulting ion balances are shown, and indicate significant changes compared to the frequently-employed coronal approximation. The effect on level populations within ions caused by photo-excitation is also assessed. To give an illustration of how line emission could be altered by these processes, selected line contribution functions are presented at the end.
SciencePhys.org

Improving modeled cloud drizzle turbulence interactions

Large decks of closely spaced stratocumulus clouds hover over the ocean and cover vast areas—literally thousands of miles of the subtropical oceans—and linger for weeks to months. These marine clouds reflect more solar radiation than the surface of the ocean, providing a cooling effect on the Earth's surface. Stratocumulus clouds...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

THOR: Driving collaboration in heavy-ion collision research

In the universe's earliest moments, particles existed in an unimaginably hot plasma, whose behaviour was governed by deeply complex webs of interaction between individual particles. Today, researchers can recreate these exotic conditions through high-energy collisions between heavy ions, whose products can tell us much about how hot, strongly-interacting matter behaves. Yet without extensive, highly coordinated collaborations between researchers across many different backgrounds, studies like this simply wouldn't be possible. This Topical Issue of EPJ A draws together a large collection of papers inspired by the theory of hot matter and relativistic heavy-ion collisions (THOR) European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Action. Running between November 2016 and April 2021, THOR has provided a way for over 300 researchers involved in heavy-ion collision analysis to freely exchange their ideas, leading to exciting new advances in the wider field of particle physics.
SciencePhys.org

Laser-driven ion acceleration with deep learning

While advances in machine learning over the past decade have made significant impacts in applications such as image classification, natural language processing and pattern recognition, scientific endeavors have only just begun to leverage this technology. This is most notable in processing large quantities of data from experiments. Research conducted at...
Sciencearxiv.org

Confined Vortex Surface and Irreversibility. 2. Turbulent statistics

We study the Confined Vortex Surfaces (CVS) statistical distribution that we introduced in the previous paper, using a dilute gas approximation for the vorticity structures in a turbulent flow, assuming their size is much smaller than the mean distance between them. We justify the random Gaussian matrix strain model created...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

From Heavy Ion and Neutron Star Collisions to the Big Bang

The Collaborative Research Centre Transregio “Strongly Interacting Matter under Extreme Conditions,” a joint initiative of the Technical University of Darmstadt, Goethe University Frankfurt and Bielefeld University, has been investigating the most extreme states of matter found in the universe since July 2017. Now the German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding this Transregio (SFB-TRR) 211 for another four years with 8.9 million euros. The new spokesperson is Professor Guy Moore, nuclear physicist at TU Darmstadt. He takes over this function from Professor Dirk Rischke, who researches and teaches at Goethe University Frankfurt. The Transregio also strengthens the cooperation within the Strategic Alliance of Rhine-Main Universities (RMU), which Goethe University Frankfurt, TU Darmstadt, and Johann Gutenberg University Mainz formed in 2015.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Particle energization in relativistic plasma turbulence: solenoidal versus compressive driving

Many high-energy astrophysical systems contain magnetized collisionless plasmas with relativistic particles, in which turbulence can be driven by an arbitrary mixture of solenoidal and compressive motions. For example, turbulence in hot accretion flows may be driven solenoidally by the magnetorotational instability or compressively by spiral shock waves. It is important to understand the role of the driving mechanism on kinetic turbulence and the associated particle energization. In this work, we compare particle-in-cell simulations of solenoidally driven turbulence with similar simulations of compressively driven turbulence. We focus on plasma that has an initial beta of unity, relativistically hot electrons, and varying ion temperature. Apart from strong large-scale density fluctuations in the compressive case, the turbulence statistics are similar for both drives, and the bulk plasma is described reasonably well by an isothermal equation of state. We find that nonthermal particle acceleration is more efficient when turbulence is driven compressively. In the case of relativistically hot ions, both driving mechanisms ultimately lead to similar power-law particle energy distributions, but over a different duration. In the case of non-relativistic ions, there is significant nonthermal particle acceleration only for compressive driving. Additionally, we find that the electron-to-ion heating ratio is less than unity for both drives, but takes a smaller value for compressive driving. We demonstrate that this additional ion energization is associated with the collisionless damping of large-scale compressive modes via perpendicular electric fields.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics of three-dimensional turbulence from Navier-Stokes equations

We accomplish two major tasks. First, we show that the turbulent motion at large scales obeys Gaussian statistics in the interval 0 < Rlambda < 8.8, where Rlambda is the microscale Reynolds number, and that the Gaussian flow breaks down to yield place to anomalous scaling at the universal Reynolds number bounding the inequality above. In the inertial range of turbulence that emerges following the breakdown, the effective Reynolds number based on the turbulent viscosity, Rlambda* assumes this same constant value of about 9. This scenario works also for the emergence of turbulence from an initially non-turbulent state. Second, we derive expressions for the anomalous scaling exponents of structure functions and moments of spatial derivatives, by analyzing the Navier-Stokes equations in the form developed by Hopf. We present a novel procedure to close the Hopf equation, resulting in expressions for zetan in the entire range of allowable moment-order, n, and demonstrate that accounting for the temporal dynamics changes the scaling from normal to anomalous. For large n, the theory predicts the saturation of zetan with n, leading to two inferences: (a) the smallest length scale etan = LRe-1 << LRe-3/4, where Re is the large-scale Reynolds number, and (b) velocity excursions across even the smallest length scales can sometimes be as large as the large scale velocity itself. Theoretical predictions for each of these aspects are shown to be in quantitative agreement with available experimental and numerical data.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Multiplicity Scaling of Light Nuclei Production in Relativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions

Using the nucleon coalescence model based on kinetically freeze-out nucleons from the 3D (2D) hybrid dynamical model, MUSIC (VISHNU), with a crossover equation of state (EOS), we study the multiplicity dependence of deuteron ($d$) and triton ($t$) production from central to peripheral Au+Au collisions at $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}=$ 7.7, 14.5, 19.6, 27, 39, 62.4 and 200 GeV and Pb+Pb at $\sqrt{s_\mathrm{NN}}$=2.76 TeV. It is found that the ratio $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ of the proton yield $N_p$, deuteron yield $N_d$ and triton yield $N_t$ exhibit a scaling behavior, i.e., decreasing monotonically with increasing charged-particle multiplicity. A similar multiplicity scaling of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ is also found in the nucleon coalescence calculation based on nucleons from a multiphase transport (AMPT) model. The scaling behavior of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ can be naturally explained by the size effects in the coalescence production of light nuclei, which is due to the interplay between the sizes of nuclei and nucleon emission source. Finally, we argue that the multiplicity scaling of $N_t N_p/N_d^2$ can serve as a baseline to search for possible QCD critical point and validate the production mechanism of light nuclei in relativistic heavy-ion collisions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Power Anisotropy, Dispersion Signature and Turbulence Diffusion Region in the 3D Wavenumber Domain of Space Plasma Turbulence

We explore the multi-faceted important features of turbulence (e.g., anisotropy, dispersion, diffusion) in the three-dimensional (3D) wavenumber domain ($k_\parallel$, $k_{\perp,1}$, $k_{\perp,2}$), by employing the k-filtering technique to the high-quality measurements of fields and particles from the MMS multi-spacecraft constellation. We compute the 3D power spectral densities (PSDs) of magnetic and electric fluctuations (marked as $\rm{PSD}(\delta \mathbf{B}(\mathbf{k}))$ and $\rm{PSD}(\delta \mathbf{E}'_{\langle\mathbf{v}_\mathrm{i}\rangle}(\mathbf{k}))$), both of which show a prominent spectral anisotropy in the sub-ion range. We give the first 3D image of the bifurcation between power spectra of the electric and magnetic fluctuations, by calculating the ratio between $\rm{PSD}(\delta \mathbf{E}'_{ \langle\mathbf{v}_\mathrm{i}\rangle}(\mathbf{k}))$ and $\rm{PSD}(\delta \mathbf{B}(\mathbf{k}))$, the distribution of which is related to the non-linear dispersion relation. We also compute the ratio between electric spectra in different reference frames defined by the ion bulk velocity, that is $\mathrm{PSD}(\delta{\mathbf{E}'_{\mathrm{local}\ \mathbf{v}_\mathrm{i}}})/\mathrm{PSD}(\delta{\mathbf{E}'_{ \langle\mathbf{v}_\mathrm{i}\rangle}})$, to visualize the turbulence ion diffusion region (T-IDR) in wavenumber space. The T-IDR has an anisotropy and a preferential direction of wavevectors, which is generally consistent with the plasma wave theory prediction based on the dominance of kinetic Alfvén waves (KAW). This work manifests the worth of the k-filtering technique in diagnosing turbulence comprehensively, especially when the electric field is involved.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Turbulence in interstellar gas clouds reveals multi-fractal structures

In interstellar dust clouds, turbulence must first dissipate before a star can form through gravity. A German-French research team has now discovered that the kinetic energy of the turbulence comes to rest in a space that is very small on cosmic scales, ranging from one to several light-years in extent. The group also arrived at new results in the mathematical method: Previously, the turbulent structure of the interstellar medium was described as self-similar - or fractal. The researchers found that it is not enough to describe the structure mathematically as a single fractal, a self-similar structure as known from the Mandelbrot set. Instead, they added several different fractals, so-called multifractals. The new methods can thus be used to resolve and represent structural changes in astronomical images in detail. Applications in other scientific fields such as atmospheric research is also possible.
Sciencearxiv.org

Universality in Decaying Turbulence at High Reynolds Numbers

In the limit of very large Reynolds numbers for homogeneous isotropic turbulence of an incompressible fluid, the statistics of the velocity differences between two points in space are expected to approach universal power laws at scales smaller than those at which energy is injected. Even at the highest Reynolds numbers available in laboratory and natural flows such universal power laws have remained elusive. On the other hand, power laws have been observed empirically in derived quantities, namely in the relative scaling in statistics of different orders according to the Extended Self Similarity hypothesis. Here we present experimental results from the Max Planck Variable Density Turbulence Tunnel over an unprecedented range of Reynolds numbers. We find that the velocity difference statistics take a universal functional form that is distinct from a power law. By applying a self-similar model derived for decaying turbulence to our data, an effective scaling exponent for the second moment can be derived that agrees well with that obtained from Extended Self Similarity.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Diagnosing Turbulence in the Neutral and Molecular Interstellar Medium of Galaxies

Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence is a crucial component of the current paradigms of star formation, dynamo theory, particle transport, magnetic reconnection and evolution of structure in the interstellar medium (ISM) of galaxies. Despite the importance of turbulence to astrophysical fluids, a full theoretical framework based on solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations remains intractable. Observations provide only limited line-of-sight information on densities, temperatures, velocities and magnetic field strengths and therefore directly measuring turbulence in the ISM is challenging. A statistical approach has been of great utility in allowing comparisons of observations, simulations and analytic predictions. In this review article we address the growing importance of MHD turbulence in many fields of astrophysics and review statistical diagnostics for studying interstellar and interplanetary turbulence. In particular, we will review statistical diagnostics and machine learning algorithms that have been developed for observational data sets in order to obtain information about the turbulence cascade, fluid compressibility (sonic Mach number), and magnetization of fluid (Alfvénic Mach number). These techniques have often been tested on numerical simulations of MHD turbulence, which may include the creation of synthetic observations, and are often formulated on theoretical expectations for compressible magnetized turbulence. We stress the use of multiple techniques, as this can provide a more accurate indication of the turbulence parameters of interest. We conclude by describing several open-source tools for the astrophysical community to use when dealing with turbulence.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Propagation of Axial and Polar Gravitational Waves in Kantowski-Sachs Universe

In this paper, we apply the Regge-Wheeler formalism in our study of axial and polar gravitational waves in the Kantowski-Sachs universe. The background field equations and the linearised perturbation equations for axial and polar modes are derived in presence of matter. To find the analytical solutions, we analyze the propagation of waves in vacuum spacetime. The background field equations in absence of matter are first solved by assuming that the expansion scalar $ \Theta $ to be proportional to the shear scalar $ \sigma $ (so that the metric coefficients are given by the relation $ a = b^n $, where $ n $ is an arbitrary constant). Using the method of separation of variables, the axial perturbation parameter $ h_0(t, r) $ is obtained from its wave equation. The other perturbation $ h_1(t, r) $ is then determined from $ h_0(t, r) $. %the equation connecting the two. We observe that the anisotropy of the background spacetime is responsible for the damping of the axial waves propagating through it. On the other hand, the polar perturbation equations are much more involved compared to their FLRW counterparts, as well as to the axial perturbations in the Kantowski-Sachs background. The polar equations contain complicated couplings among the perturbation variables. In both the axial and polar cases, the radial and temporal solutions for the perturbations separate out as a product. The perturbation equations in presence of matter show that the axial waves can cause perturbations only in the azimuthal velocity of the fluid without deforming the matter field. But the polar waves must perturb the energy density, the pressure and also the non-azimuthal components of the fluid velocity. The propagation of axial and polar gravitational waves in Kantowski-Sachs and Bianchi I spacetimes is found to be more or less similar in nature.
Sciencearxiv.org

Simulating a measurement-induced phase transition for trapped ion circuits

The rise of programmable quantum devices has motivated the exploration of circuit models which could realize novel physics. A promising candidate is a class of hybrid circuits, where entangling unitary dynamics compete with disentangling measurements. Novel phase transitions between different entanglement regimes have been identified in their dynamical states, with universal properties hinting at unexplored critical phenomena. Trapped ion hardware is a leading contender for the experimental realization of such physics, which requires not only traditional two-qubit entangling gates, but a constant rate of local measurements accurately addressed throughout the circuit. Recent progress in engineering high-precision optical addressing of individual ions makes preparing a constant rate of measurements throughout a unitary circuit feasible. Using tensor network simulations, we show that the resulting class of hybrid circuits, prepared with native gates, exhibits a volume-law to area-law transition in the entanglement entropy. This displays universal hallmarks of a measurement-induced phase transition. Our simulations are able to characterize the critical exponents using circuit sizes with tens of qubits and thousands of gates. We argue that this transition should be robust against additional sources of experimental noise expected in modern trapped ion hardware, and will rather be limited by statistical requirements on post selection. Our work highlights the powerful role that tensor network simulations can play in advancing the theoretical and experimental frontiers of critical phenomena.
ChemistryEurekAlert

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
Sciencearxiv.org

Gradient measurement of synchrotron polarization diagnostic: Application to spatially separated emission and Faraday rotation regions

Ru-Yue Wang (Xiangtan Univ.), Jian-Fu Zhang (Xiangtan Univ.), Alex Lazarian (UW-Madison), Hua-Ping Xiao (Xiangtan Univ.), Fu-Yuan Xiang (Xiangtan Univ.) Considering the spatially separated polarization radiation and Faraday rotation regions to simulate complex interstellar media, we study synchrotron polarization gradient techniques' measurement capabilities. We explore how to trace the direction of projected magnetic field of emitting-source region at the multi-frequency bands, using the gradient technique compared with the traditional polarization vector method. Furthermore, we study how Faraday rotation density in the foreground region, i.e., a product of electron number density and parallel component of magnetic fields along the line of sight, affects the measurement of projected magnetic field. Numerical results show that synchrotron polarization gradient technique could successfully trace projected magnetic field within emitting-source region independent of radio frequency. Accordingly, the gradient technique can measure the magnetic field properties for a complex astrophysical environment.