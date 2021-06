Capcom has reminded Monster Hunter fans on the company’s official Twitter account that the Monster Hunter Digital Event will be taking place next Thursday, 26th May 7am PT / 3pm UK time. The company has a number of announcements to make regarding the long-running franchise including details about the substantial upcoming Version 3.0 update for the Switch timed exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom will also be sharing more details about Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin which is due to be released this summer on Switch during the digital presentation. The Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 update will require an additional 1.4GB of space on your Switch system or MicroSD card.