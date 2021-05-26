Cancel
First Far Cry 6 Gameplay Revealed May 28 op

Cover picture for the articleThis week is the week of gameplay reveals, as Ubisoft has officially announced that the first gameplay footage for Far Cry 6 will be revealed during a livestream on Friday, May 28. The live stream will begin at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted on...

Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 6 will show a new gameplay this week: Where and when to see it?

Ubisoft has announced that the official presentation of the game Far Cry 6 will take place on May 28, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. (Spanish time). The news has come along with a new teaser in which the character of Giancarlo Esposito, Anton Castillo, addressing the inhabitants of the island of Yara, where he is the dictator.
Technologypcinvasion.com

Ubisoft is showing off some Far Cry 6 gameplay this week

After months of waiting, it appears Ubisoft is finally ready to show off what the next Far Cry will be all about. The company is offering a first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay on May 28 at 12:30 PM ET. The reveal comes some weeks before E3 in June, so we imagine it’ll be just a glimpse at the carnage and mayhem that made the series famous.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Far Cry 6 gets an October release date and new gameplay trailer

Ubisoft finally announced that the long-awaited Far Cry 6 will be hitting the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 7. The release date comes alongside a new gameplay trailer, which gives fans the most in-depth look at the shooter yet. The new trailer...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Premiere Coming Friday

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft’s biggest title of 2021 and after a prior delay, Ubisoft is finally ready to pull the curtain back. Ubisoft will show us the first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay this Friday, May 28th, at 9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm CEST.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 6 confirms release date along with lots of details on its new gameplay

Ubisoft just put all the meat on the grill as far as Far Cry 6 it means. The French summoned us at the presentation of the sixth installment of the veteran saga promising juicy novelties, and in that regard they have not disappointed. In addition, after seeing the new arsenal that we will have at our disposal, Navid Khavari has confirmed the release date for next October 7, 2021.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 Takes Big Swings on New Gameplay Elements

The idea of a guerilla fantasy -- building up a revolution from scratch and overthrowing a territorial despot -- has been a staple of the Far Cry games, and although Far Cry 6 looks to carry on in that tradition, don't be fooled: there’s plenty of newness here too. During my hands-off preview and interview with Lead Designer David Grivel, I was impressed with the fresh systems the team has baked into the latest game. For a series with Far Cry’s pedigree and built-in player base, they took bigger swings than they strictly needed to. From tweaking the game’s outpost system to introducing the possibility of Hitman-like stealth to a wild array of cobbled-together weapons that we’ll definitely get more into, your quest to overthrow El Presidente and free the Yaran people aims to put more gameplay options at your disposal than ever before.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 footage sneaks out ahead of tonight’s reveal

Ubisoft's tradition having a big announcement being leaked ahead of time has been celebrated by Far Cry 6 today. While we’ve been waiting on tonight’s reveal stream, the basic elements of what they were going to show popped up on YouTube earlier before suffering from the inevitable copyright strike. I managed to watch it before it was taken down. Fair warning: the rest of this post is absolutely heaving with spoilers.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal Stream Set for May 27

There's something awfully familiar about that date... May 27th is just jam packed with events. Joining both Dying Light 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog will be a special stream for Horizon Forbidden West. This event in question for Horizon will be a new PlayStation State of Play and will take place on May 27 at 2PM (PT; 5PM ET).
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 New big event may be taking place soon

After the Castillos figure leaked last night, a new leak was recently revealed and it could potentially be a hint of when the video game sequel Far Cry 6 will be announced. According to leaker QuimSix on Reddit (also the one who leaked the Castillo figure clip), the upcoming sequel will be revealed soon. He shows a new small image of possibly a page from a magazine. It’s about the game and how the developers have come a long way since their first reveal last summer.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: Does it Have Co-op Multiplayer?

Far Cry 6 finally has a new release date, allowing us to count down the months and days until we can embark on Dani Rojas’ revolutionary adventure. While the story very much revolves around Dani, the protagonist will see support from a wide array of people (and even animals!). However, many are wondering if that additional support can come in the form of real life players via cooperative multiplayer.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Far Cry 6 trailer shows Dani Rojas, Gameplay in effect

Today we get our first real look at Far Cry 6 and the contents of this visually spectacular line of video games. What we’re seeing here is a bit divisive, as some of the graphics look rough, and others look magnificent. In any case, given the track record of the game series, it’s difficult to imagine this won’t be a game worth the cash it’ll cost to own.
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6's Weird Guns And Expanded Customization Are Focus Of New Gameplay

Far Cry 6 is shaping up to be a return to the franchise's exotic, tropical roots while also embracing the over-the-top nature of recent sequels. New footage shown during Ubisoft's livestream focused on the cast of rebels you'll partner with to liberate the island of Yara, along with the inventive weapons--like the minigun made from motorcycle parts--that you'll get to use while fighting for the liberation of the secluded country.