Although many say the Far Cry series has been stifling for a while, more people are waiting for what to do with Ubisoft’s Giancarlo Esposito and the (semi) Tropical Island Rebellion, plus its open-world gameplay. We’re more curious about Far Cry 6 because we’ve seen material from it a long time ago, and it was also a movie trailer, and we don’t even know when the game will be released yet. So there is a lot to reveal, and this will happen soon at Ubisoft Advertising to me.