Far Cry 6 previews news in a new teaser trailer

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe revolution is about to break out, the island of Yara lives under the titanic government of Anton Castillo, the charismatic character played by Giancarlo Esposito. This is the antagonist of Far Cry 6, a new installment of the popular Ubisoft saga, which is about to show news. The French company has shown a small teaser trailer, which you can see on these lines. In any case, in MeriStation we will offer information very soon, so stay very attentive to the web. As they point out in the trailer, there will be a presentation on May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

