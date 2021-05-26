Cancel
Video Games

Far Cry 6 gameplay to be revealed during livestream this Friday

Videogamer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has announced it'll be showcasing the first gameplay footage from the upcoming Far Cry 6 during a livestream this Friday. As per the announcement, a worldwide gameplay reveal will take place on May 28 at approximately 5:30pm UK time. While there's no hint yet at exactly what we'll get to see, it'll be the first proper gameplay we've seen of the game since it was announced last Summer, at which time it was expected to release in February.

www.videogamer.com
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
