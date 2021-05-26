Far Cry 6 gameplay to be revealed during livestream this Friday

Far Cry 6 will hit PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th October 2021, Ubisoft has confirmed as part of a gameplay reveal trailer embedded above. Nearly five minutes of footage details how utterly absurd the island of Yara, from makeshift weapons through to the act of healing wounds by burning yourself with a lit cigar. It certainly looks like a Fary Cry game, but this appears to be one we can get on board with. Now there are less than five months until we can play it for ourselves.