EC Source-S&L joint venture rebuilding AEP 69-kV Texas transmission line

By Clarion Energy Content Directors
power-grid.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Electric Power is having one of its Texas transmission lines upgraded for a potential capacity expansion. ECSL, a joint venture of EC Source and Sargent & Lundy, is rebuilding 28 miles of wooden structures with 485 steel supports to help improve reliability on the Yellowjacket-Junction transmission line near Menard. The rebuilt 69-kV line will accommodate a 138-kV energized line if customers need more capacity, according to the release.

www.power-grid.com
