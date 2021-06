At a press event yesterday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the creation of a new position within the city’s Department of Development focused on affordable housing. He also announced his pick for the position – Erin Prosser, who has worked as a planner for MKSK and Franklin County, and who most recently worked for Ohio State University’s Department of Planning, Architecture and Real Estate. At OSU, she worked on a wide variety of projects, including the 15th and High project and the long-running efforts to revitalize Weinland Park.