RFIS 2021 Sponsor Preview: Ordermark

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.