RFIS 2021 Sponsor Preview: Ordermark

QSR Web
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrdermark (ordermark.com) is the leading and one of the fastest-growing restaurant technology service providers in the mobile technology space. Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens increase efficiency and grow profits by aggregating mobile orders across all of the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer.

#Mobile Technology#Restaurants#Online Technology#Ordermark#Mobile Orders#Virtual Kitchens#Service Providers#Rfis 2021
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Technologyyorkpedia.com

TechPledge Consulting Launches Academy for Startups

TechPledge an edtech company launch training for startups. Stunning new book “1079” provides solution to the coldest case in Russian history, the Dyatlov Pass incident. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Bengaluru, Karnataka May 30, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Today, every start-up needs people with the right skills to produce a result in minimum time and quickly align with the start-up’s mission and strategies. Edtech company TechPledge Consulting announced the launch of the TechPledge Academy for startups.
Technologytechgig.com

5 Digital Transformation trends shaping the future

Digital Transformation is one of the key technological advancements that is growing at a fast pace. What are the key trends that one must be aware of?. In 2020, technology took a whole new turn from startups to conglomerates. The pandemic changed the equation of industries and businesses as they all evolved and embraced technology. Everyone across industries depended on technology and moved online to streamline the processes and tasks. This was all possible with the help of.
Businesstechgig.com

Inspira Enterprise to hire 400+ IT professionals in India

The company is planning to hire 400+ technology professionals from the cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics field to support its clients in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Inspira Enterprise, a leading global end to end IT solution provider known for its path-breaking technology products and solutions in the...
Technologythefintechtimes.com

Finnovex Europe Saw a Virtual Gathering of European Banking Leaders To Reignite the Industry

Finnovex Europe had Backbase, SmartMessage, ABAKA and Creatio join its foremost edition to Formulate Evolutionary Strategies for Reigniting the Banking and FSI Industry of the European Region. The Leading Summit on Financial Services Innovation and Excellence, which kicked off from the 24th – 25th May 2021 on the host’s virtual platform witnessed the attendance of CEOs, CDO’s, COO’s, CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CRO’s Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, and Heads of departments from the Banking and FI industry.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Contents Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | UnitedHealth Group, Allianz, USAA, Zurich, State Farm

The latest independent research document on Contents Insurance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Contents Insurance market report advocates analysis of Berkshire Hathaway, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Aegon, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Farmers, UnitedHealth Group, Allianz, USAA, Zurich, State Farm, AXA, Nationwide, Travelers, Prudential plc, AIA, Chubb, Ping An Insurance, Progressive & AIG.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cloud Encryption Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 : Viivo, Skycrypt, Boxcryptor, Vormetric, Google

The latest independent research document on Cloud Encryption Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Cloud Encryption Software market report advocates analysis of Symantec., Viivo, Skycrypt, Boxcryptor, Vormetric, Google, Sophos, Perspecsys, Hitachi, Ciphercloud, Safenet, Trend Micro, HP, Porticor, Voltage Security & Vaultive.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Network Traffic Analysis Market Is Booming Worldwide: SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik

Latest survey on Global Network Traffic Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Network Traffic. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Network Traffic market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in supply chain and production line have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SolarWinds, CA Technologies, Kentik, NetFlow Auditor, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, Colasoft, ManageEngine, Vectra AI, Inc., Darktrace, Plixer, IBM & Cisco Systems.
Businessinvisionmag.com

Safilo Bets on Digital and Launches Live Chat for Its B2B Platform

(PRESS RELEASE) PADUA — In line with its customer-centric strategy, Safilo has implemented a new live chat feature on its business-to-business digital platform, aiming to provide opticians with an easy, quick and efficient communication tool. The Live Chat has been introduced in May in the Italian market and will be rolled out shortly in the other European countries where the B2B platform is active.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Wireless Security In LTE Networks Market Share, Sales Channels and Overview Till 2026

Market Study Report LLC presents an extensive report on Wireless Security In LTE Networks market that offers qualitative information about prevailing trends and a detailed analysis of the growth trajectory of this industry. It also includes a study of the historical data and detailed statistics that will help determine the future scope of the industry in terms of commercialization opportunities.
Technology512pixels.net

Weekly Sponsor: HomeControl

HomeControl is a powerful HomeKit menu bar app: check the state of your home at a glance, trigger scenes or switch the status of any device directly from your Mac menu bar!. HomeControl supports all standard HomeKit devices and sensors and includes advanced features like changing device properties (lightbulb brightness or color, thermostat temperature), global keyboard shortcuts and Smart Groups to quickly control all devices in a room at once.
Beauty & Fashiontechjaja.com

Ayoba gives reasons why its the Instant Messaging App of Choice

At the beginning of May 2021, Ayoba celebrated its 2nd anniversary with an impressive customer base of 5.5million monthly users of the app and an award for Best Mobile application late last year. Named the Pan African App, thousands of people continue to choose Ayoba as their Instant messaging app of choice majorly because it offers more than a chatting platform.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
TechnologyInfoworld

KuppingerCole Report - Safeguarding Your Most Valuable Data: Five Key Criteria to Assess Cloud Provider Security

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Temenos launches Virtual COO for SMEs

SMEs make up 95% of businesses in many countries, and yet they are consistently underserved by banks around the world. Temenos and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have innovated together to develop an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) solution, Temenos Virtual COO. Following TCF Online 2021, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces that it has launched Temenos Virtual COO globally.
Chester County, PAMyChesCo

Softwareaithority.com

E2open to Combine With BluJay Solutions, a Leading Cloud-Based, Logistics Execution Platform

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., a leading network-based provider of a 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that it will acquire BluJay Solutions, a leading cloud-based, logistics execution platform. Based on the price of E2open’s Class A Common Stock at May 25, 2021 market close, the stock and cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
TechnologyFierceWireless

Marek’s Take: Mobile operators revive the digital content bundle

Mobile operators are putting a new twist on the digital content bundle by offering free streaming services and games as a way to encourage stickiness and also get customers to upgrade to higher priced unlimited data plans that include 5G. This isn’t the first time mobile operators have tried content...
Hobbiesgamingintelligence.com

Wazdan launches slot portfolio in the UK with Buzz Bingo

Malta-based games studio Wazdan has launched its portfolio of slots with leading UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo. Wazdan’s latest commercial agreement gives Buzz Bingo customers access to its Hold the Jackpot titles, including Unicorn Reels, Clover Lady, Burning Stars 3, Sun of Fortune and the recently released Prosperity Pearls. “Buzz...
Palo Alto, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Genoox accelerates genomic data community platform expansion with $8M round and appointment of new Board Chair

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Genoox, the world's first community-driven genomic data platform, announced today that it has raised $8 million in a round led by IN Venture, a Sumitomo Corporation backed venture fund, with participation from Infinity Medical and existing investors Inimiti, Glilot Capital and Triventures. The new investment will enable the company to expand its community of genetic professional users, reaching over 1500 healthcare organizations today, enhancing the network effect created by sharing genetic insights on the Genoox platform.
Benton Harbor, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Campaign Design & Engagement Strategist

Benton Harbor or South Haven, MI Posted 9 hours ago. Do you absolutely love a good challenge? How about combining your love for the right-brained fun of art & design with the excitement of left-brained strategizing and project management? Employee-owned, locally focused radio, digital and events company Mid-West Family is looking for a Campaign Design & Engagement Strategist.