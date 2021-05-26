newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big Sky Course to Host Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Golf Event, “The Match”

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Previously, I wouldn't have given this news a second look. But I've become a little more interested in golf over the last few years. After tearing my ACL playing soccer, I was on the hunt for a hobby with a bit less in the way of physical requirements. As a result I ended up really getting into golf for the first time. And even if your golf skills are seriously lacking like myself, the great thing about living where we do is that there's a bunch of courses - and the scenery from any one of them is pretty awesome.

963theblaze.com
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#American Football#Golf Tournament#Football Team#Match Play#Acl#Big Sky#Golfweek#Tnt#Golf Play#Pga Tournament Golf#The Game#Team Championships#Sports History#Fun#Competitions#Woods#Awesome#Spectators#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
IndieWire

Fox Announces Tom Brady Series as Part of 2021 Weekend Sports Push

Fox Entertainment is working on an unscripted series with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as part of the company’s renewed push into sports programming. Fox teased the unscripted Brady series during the company’s virtual 2021 upfront event on Monday, which included a primetime schedule that emphasizing sports programming on the weekend. Fox’s fall 2021 schedule includes “WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown,” which will air for two hours starting at 8 p.m. every Friday, as well as “Fox Sports Saturday,” which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and run for three and a half hours. The company’s weekend sports programming will be rounded out by “NFL on Fox,” which will air every Sunday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Fox has several other sports projects in the works, including a John Madden documentary that will narration from Tom Rinaldi.
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA's worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL' ehm-BEED') had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
NFLESPN

Mark Scheifele has pet goats named after GOATs Tom Brady and Tiger Woods

Tom Brady and Tiger Woods attended a Winnipeg Jets practice recently. Full disclosure: Neither GOAT was actually in attendance. But two actual goats named in the sports legends' honor by their owner, Jets star Mark Scheifele, made their presence known. "They were buzzing around on the ice, so that was...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
Tampa, FLPosted by
WGAU

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
NFLFox 59

Colts to induct sack-master Robert Mathis into Ring of Honor against Tom Brady, Bucs on Nov. 28

INDIANAPOLIS – Robert Mathis’ moment in the spotlight was delayed but is back on the calendar and adds to an already anticipated day. The Indianapolis Colts will add their career sack leader to the Ring of Honor Nov. 28 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bucs are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who was on the receiving end of 5 of Mathis’s club-record 123 sacks during his time with the New England Patriots.
NFLNBC Sports

NFL put Bucs-Patriots in Week 4 so story can be about Tom Brady’s return

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2021 season last week, it showed that the most anticipated game on the slate will take place on Sunday night in Week 4. That is when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will head to Gillette Stadium to face his former team for the first time. NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz told Peter King of Football Morning in America that each network “lobbied for that game” and that early iterations of the schedule didn’t have it on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Details From His Offseason Surgery

Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed. Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.
NFLbarrettsportsmedia.com

Fred Gaudelli Explains How NBC Landed Tom Brady vs Pats

The NFL puts together marquee matchups every year that their broadcast partners crave, but one stood above the rest this time for NBC. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch spoke with NBC’s Fred Gaudelli about how the network bagged the white whale on the 2021 NFL schedule: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ first trip back to play the Patriots.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tom Brady playing Patriots: NFL exec explains why QB’s return to New England comes in Week 4 (report)

When the NFL schedule dropped last Wednesday, it was clear NBC had won the lottery. Tom Brady’s return to New England will come on Sunday Night Football on October 3 and it’s already one of the most anticipated regular season games in league history. As of Monday morning, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub is over $1,000 and TV networks are expecting huge numbers for the game, too.
NFLNFL

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

When the NFL unveiled the 2021 schedule last week, the most highly anticipated matchup of the season landed in Week 4: Tom Brady vs. the New England Patriots. Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North told Peter King of NBC Sports that it was a conscious choice to put the G.O.A.T. vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Tom Brady sounds off on 'serious' knee injury, future in NFL

Tom Brady added to his unrivaled NFL legacy by guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the franchise. Brady, 43, captured his seventh Super Bowl win and his first after leaving the New England Patriots following 20 seasons. Brady admitted during a...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Unscripted TV Series Teased by Fox at Upfront Presentation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady may be showing up on your televisions more outside of football season. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the company's upfront that an "unscripted project" is in the works with Brady, per Deadline's Peter White. White cited Game On!, of which Brady's Bucs...