Fans of the ABC sitcom Black-ish were devastated to find out that its eighth season would be its last. Created by Kenya Barris, the groundbreaking comedy followed Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) as they raise their four kids and navigate being Black Americans and all of the issues that come along with that. To celebrate getting to go out on their own terms and end the story of the Johnson family how they wanted, members of the cast and crew took to social media to sing the praises of the team.