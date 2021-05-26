newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Warner Chappell Music Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Breakout Hip-Hop Artist 42 Dugg

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Chappell Music, the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, announced today that it has entered into a co-publishing agreement with breakout hip-hop artist 42 Dugg, who is signed to both Yo Gotti’s CMG label and Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint as part of a joint venture. The announcement comes...

respect-mag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Blac Youngsta
Person
T.i.
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Dej Loaf
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Stars#Billboard#Performance Artists#Warner Music Group#Cmg#Riaa#Bet Hip Hop Awards#A R#Young Turnt 2#Gotti Lil Baby#Big 4#Meek Mill#Free Dem Boyz#Breakout Hip Hop Artist#Standout Songs#Fellow Artists#Smash#Featured Collaborations#Introspective Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

How a Flawed Justice System Inspired Detroit Star 42 Dugg’s Rap Career

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. If it hadn't been for a flawed justice system, 42 Dugg the rapper might not exist. While behind bars for carjacking and felony firearms charges he caught at age 15, Dugg wrote his first raps in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with an inmate. A mix of boredom and instinct powered his initial forays into the genre. “I just wanted to get my story out,” he says, reclining in a chair in XXL’s New York office on a cold February afternoon. Four years after his prison release, Dugg’s terse street tales have made him a 26-year-old burgeoning rap star with a feature on a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single, a joint record deal with Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, and nothing but time and opportunity to become the biggest new rap star Detroit’s seen in a decade.
CelebritiesBillboard

Executive of the Week: Roc Nation Senior VP Artist Management Mike Brinkley

"We have our sights set on developing Bagg’s presence globally." This week, Memphis-based rapper Moneybagg Yo went somewhere he never has before: the top of the Billboard 200. His 11th charting album since just 2017, A Gangsta’s Pain (released via Yo Gotti’s CMG label, along with N-Less and Interscope) debuted atop the chart with 110,000 equivalent album units in the United States, according to MRC Data, a figure driven almost entirely by streaming and the highest one-week total in his career to date.
Musicgotowncrier.com

Hip-Hop Artist Nicky Greed Drops His Latest Single, ‘Talk To Me’

Nicky Greed, the Bermuda-born hip-hop artist and founder of Huff n Puff Records & Publishing, recently released his latest studio single and music video titled “Talk to Me.” The song was made available immediately on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, IHeartRadio and most other major platforms. “Talk to Me” is...
Musicthesource.com

42 Dugg Releases New Project ‘Free Dem Boyz’

42 Dugg has released his new project, Free Dem Boyz, bringing in an All-Star roster of features in Future, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign. Dugg and Future also tagged for the video “Maybach,” which previously grabbed headlines for the slight jab to the Harvey’s by the Freeband Gang leader.
MusicThe Daily Star

The evolution of Ty Frankel: From hoop-playing hip-hop artist to corporate connector

Ty Frankel may not be your average hip-hop aficionado. Born in 1997, he's not what many would associate with the genre. However, to get an insight into his ability, it's worth looking at his track record in the industry. From the age of 13, Ty started writing a blog about his beloved hip-hop music, securing interviews with some of the world's most famous underground rappers. People like Masta Ace and Jon Connor (Featured in Dr Dre's album, Compton, the soundtrack for the NWA movie). But, not content with just writing about the topic, he wanted to dive into actually making music. At the age of 14, he did just that. By the age of 16, he was busy producing music for the likes of G -Herbo and Paul Wall. Such was his success that he decided to build his own music-for-TV label, Shut Down Music. By age 18, Shut Down Music was making music for some of the biggest names in the industry. Ty was fortunate to count Red Bull, the NBA, and Warner Bros – but to mention a few - amongst his client base. He was able to convert this industry recognition into a lucrative deal with Universal music, at the tender age of 21. The massive deal saw Ty earning in excess of $200,000 per year.
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Deliver "Voice Of The Heroes" Visual

Ahead of the release of their collaborative project, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have delivered an accompanying music video to the album’s lead single, “Voice Of The Heroes.”. The title track hears the two rappers share their respective journeys to success and the inevitable responsibility they feel as “heroes” to the friends and family they rose with. Its visual, directed by Daps, sees Lil Baby and Lil Durk in the streets of Oakland City in Atlanta — Lil Baby’s hometown. Vignettes of the faces and generations that make the neighborhood are weaved in with clips of the duo around the city, creating a more intimate atmosphere around the track.
MusicComplex

Grammy-Nominated Producer Turn Me Up Josh Has Died

Turn Me Up Josh, a multi-platinum producer and engineer signed to Winners Circle, has died. The news was confirmed by long-time collaborator Lil Durk, who took to Twitter on Monday to share his loss. “Rip turn me up josh smh,” Durk wrote in a post. Young Thug’s long-time engineer Alex...
MusicComplex

How EST Gee Blew Up Without Changing a Damn Thing

Fame and fortune might change some people, but not EST Gee. The bigger stage and brighter lights don’t faze him. In fact, rarely anything seems to affect him. Growing up in the Clarksdale projects in Louisville, Kentucky, turmoil was always nearby, but those early challenges helped make him impervious to the pressures of the music industry. At 26 years old, EST Gee has the poise and composure of a seasoned veteran.
MusicComplex

Swizz Beatz Talks Second Posthumous DMX Album With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Swizz Beatz joined The Breakfast Club to talk about DMX’s latest posthumous album, Exodus, if he had plans for a second posthumous album, and more. When discussing if there was any more music coming from X’s camp, Swizz clarified that while he still has many songs in the vault, he doesn't want to touch them unless the overall body of work could be better than Exodus.
Musicurbanislandz.com

Lil Durk Reacts To The Death Of Producer Turn Me Up Josh

Grammy-nominated Houston Producer Turn Me Up Josh has passed away. His death was confirmed by Lil Durk, who has a number of hit songs produced by the award-winning trap piano beats maker. While details about his death are scarce, tributes from friends and family poured in as many expressed shock at the news.
MusicHipHopDX.com

42 Dugg Continues Yo Gotti's CMG Success With 'Free Dem Boyz' Top 10 Debut

Just like Moneybagg Yo, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg is thriving on the Billboard charts under the tutelage of Yo Gotti’s CMG label. The 26-year-old’s new album Free Dem Boyz has debuted at No. 8 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart with roughly 32,000 album-equivalent units sold. Of that number, 31,000 is comprised of SEA units, equaling 43.56 million on-demand song streams, along with a further 1,000 pure album sales.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Eminem & Jazz Cartier Take Over This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Weeks after massive album releases from artists such as J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black, and more, the dust has finally settled. This week, the main attraction was undoubtedly DMX's final album Exodus, which was posthumously released on Friday and executive produced by Swizz Beatz. Apart from X's swan song, there was still plenty of heat that came in the form of singles, with exciting new drops from Eminem, Jazz Cartier, Lil Gotit, and more.
White Plains, NYPosted by
BET

BET Awards 2021: DMX - A Life and Legacy In Hip Hop

Earl Simmons, better known as Dark Man X or simply DMX, was the focus of prayers and even chants in front of a White Plains, N.Y., hospital as friends and fans waited to learn of his fate after he was hospitalized. But the 50-year-old rapper succumbed to a massive heart attack on April 9, marking the passing of a global music icon who reached people of all cultures.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Polo Molina Honored As One Of Most Influential Music Managers Today Across Pop, Latin & Hip-hop Genres

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music manager Polo Molina continues to pioneer through digital media channels and entrepreneurial opportunities as an Emmy Award-winning producer, tech investor, philanthropist, live events founder and promoter. Molina has guided the careers of many of music's biggest names, including currently Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, YG, Gerardo Ortiz, Paulo Londra, Sweet Taboo, Belinda, OHGEESY, Vice Menta, Adriel Favela, and in the past the likes of Fergie, Joan Sebastian, Luis Coronel, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Afrojack.
Musicradiofacts.com

Sony Music Publishing Renews Global Deal with Jon Nite

Today, Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced it has renewed its worldwide deal with Grammy nominated, CMA and ACM award-winning hitmaker Jon Nite. The agreement extends Nite’s longstanding relationship with the company, which began in 2009. Texas native Jon Nite is widely celebrated as one of today’s most in-demand songwriters, crafting...