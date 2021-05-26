Warner Chappell Music Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Breakout Hip-Hop Artist 42 Dugg

Ty Frankel may not be your average hip-hop aficionado. Born in 1997, he's not what many would associate with the genre. However, to get an insight into his ability, it's worth looking at his track record in the industry. From the age of 13, Ty started writing a blog about his beloved hip-hop music, securing interviews with some of the world's most famous underground rappers. People like Masta Ace and Jon Connor (Featured in Dr Dre's album, Compton, the soundtrack for the NWA movie). But, not content with just writing about the topic, he wanted to dive into actually making music. At the age of 14, he did just that. By the age of 16, he was busy producing music for the likes of G -Herbo and Paul Wall. Such was his success that he decided to build his own music-for-TV label, Shut Down Music. By age 18, Shut Down Music was making music for some of the biggest names in the industry. Ty was fortunate to count Red Bull, the NBA, and Warner Bros – but to mention a few - amongst his client base. He was able to convert this industry recognition into a lucrative deal with Universal music, at the tender age of 21. The massive deal saw Ty earning in excess of $200,000 per year.