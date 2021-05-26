Alycia Bella Shares New Visual for “God, Drugs and You”
Bay area born and raised singer-songwriter Alycia Bella shares a striking new video for her song “God, Drugs and You” today. Directed by Embryo, the visual beautifully captures the raw intimacy between two lovers, as well as its demise. The song is part of Alycia’s latest album ‘Muse’ that garnered critical acclaim from NPR, Vogue, Essence, i-D, Variety, MTV News, Noisey, Teen Vogue, HYPEBAE, Okayplayer, HotNewHipHop, 2DOPEBOYZ and many more.respect-mag.com