Alycia Bella Shares New Visual for “God, Drugs and You”

Rene Bonét continues to wow us! This is the third visual she has released in two weeks. Recently featured in Thisis50’s 2021 artist to watch, Hype Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly, and Revolt TV, she is quickly carving out a lane of her own. In her latest visual “Mr. Billy” Rene Bonét further solidifies herself in the realm of punk rap. The visual show cases Bully Barbé in an element that you might not expect from the artist. When watching the visual it is almost like watching a movie! To put this together she reaches out to longtime collaborator and friend Weku Did That. The story seems to show that of a female boss riding around the city collecting what is owed to her. With guest talent appearances, you see a wide range of diversity in this video. The song itself seems to ride along perfectly with the flow of the story line encapsulating Bonét as a true Queen of the streets. The Atlanta artist is constantly surprising us with her music and her visuals and she does not seem like she is slowing down anytime soon. Check out “Mr. Billy” below along with some of the other amazing visuals she has out right now for “Trendsetter”, “Shawdy”, “No Dot Com”, and “Stay”.