J. Cole Sets New Record with Off-Season + Releases New Visual For “Applying Pressure

J. Cole may have had the best album rollout in recent memory. The Dreamville rapper went the traditional route by announcing a brand new album in The Off-Season, delivering a tease single in “interlude” and then shifted everything into hyperdrive. There was the radio freestyle where he boldly proclaimed himself the “hardest sh* out of the South since slavery.” Then the album dropped and is already on pace to have all 12 songs debut in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention Cole earning his sixth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.