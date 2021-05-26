newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

J. Cole Sets New Record with Off-Season + Releases New Visual For “Applying Pressure

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Cole released a brand new video for track “a p p l y i n g . p r e a s s u r e” earlier this morning. The video comes at the heels of Cole’s sixth studio album, The Off-Season, debuting at the #1 position on the Billboard Album 200 charts. Selling over 228,000 album units, all songs from the album entered in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 while four of the 12 tracks — “m y . l i f e,” “a m a r i,” “p r i d e . t h e . d e v i l,” and “9 5 . s o u t h” — charted in the Top 10 list simultaneously. J.Cole joins Juicewrld, Lil Wayne and Drake as the only artists in history to do so. Listen to the album in full here: https://jcole.lnk.to/OffSeason.

respect-mag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
J Cole
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Billboard#Releases#Video#Brand#History#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicGenius

For The Record: Breaking Down J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season,’ Diddy Fight & Boastful Raps

J. Cole’s highly anticipated album, The Off-Season, has finally arrived. With the new project, Cole broke his “no features” album streak to collaborate with artists like Morray, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas and more. On the latest episode of For The Record, Genius VP of Content Strategy Rob Markman broke down the project with on-air personality Letty Peniche, Rap Radar Podcast co-host Brian “B.Dot” Miller, and journalist and podcast host Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins.
MusicComplex

J. Cole Reveals Tracklist and Producers for ‘The Off-Season’

On the eve of J. Cole releasing his sixth studio album The Off-Season, the Fayetteville rapper has revealed its tracklist and the powerhouse producers involved, including Timbaland, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes, T-Minus, and more:. It appears there are no featured artists on The Off-Season, which is of course a Cole staple....
CelebritiesSt. Louis American

J. Cole releases The Off-Season album, documentary

Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole‘s new single, “interlude,” off his highly anticipated album The Off-Season will be released Friday, May 14. After 2018’s K.O.D. album, he dropped Revenge of the Dreamers III, part of his Dreamville Records compilation in 2019. He revealed during a concert performance that same year that the long-awaited album The Fall Off would hit in 2020 - but it never came. Instead he dropped two singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” An Instagram post implied that The Fall Off would be released after The Off-Season.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

J. Cole Drops ‘a m a r i’ Video As ‘The Off-Season’ Heads For No. 1 On The Billboard 200

J. Cole may have had the best album rollout in recent memory. The Dreamville rapper went the traditional route by announcing a brand new album in The Off-Season, delivering a tease single in “interlude” and then shifted everything into hyperdrive. There was the radio freestyle where he boldly proclaimed himself the “hardest sh* out of the South since slavery.” Then the album dropped and is already on pace to have all 12 songs debut in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, not to mention Cole earning his sixth straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.
EntertainmentComplex

J. Cole’s Workout Plan Paid Off on ‘The Off-Season’: Album Review

Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, is dedicated to form. The performance of rapping is athletic by nature, and Cole obsesses over the fundamentals on his sixth studio project, zeroing in on punchlines, similes, metaphors, storytelling, and multi-syllable flow patterns. Think of The Off-Season as a workout session. For Cole, each...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole "The Off-Season" First Week Sales Projections Are In

The legends came out on Friday. It was a massive week in the world of rap but specifically, J. Cole's return to the fold with The Off-Season has been the topic of discussion. He's had a relatively impressive rollout if you want to call it that. He announced the album shortly before it was revealed that he will be playing in Basketball Africa League with the Rwanda Patriots.
CelebritiesWRAL

'The Off-Season' Is J. Cole's Sixth Straight No. 1 Album

Two big new hits top the Billboard charts this week: J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” is the No. 1 album, with the year’s most robust streaming number so far, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” is the top single. “The Off-Season” had the equivalent of 282,000 sales in the United States...
New York City, NYGenius

J. Cole Hits The Streets Of New York City In His “Applying Pressure” Video

After revisiting his St. John’s University days in his recent “amari” video, Cole is back in NYC with the release of his “​​a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e” visuals. It’s directed by Scott Lazer, who’s handled many of the rapper’s videos over the years, and features Cole rapping on the New York subway, in front of its skyline, and in an auto garage.
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

RS Charts: J. Cole's 'The Off-Season' Erupts to Number One

J. Cole’s The Off-Season was a resounding success in its first week, earning more than 37,000 sales and more than 290 million streams, debuting at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Only Taylor Swift has enjoyed a bigger first week in 2021 thanks to Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out in April.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Every Record-Breaking Moment in Drake's Career

They don't call him the 6 God for nothing. In the decade since Drake released Thank Me Later, his debut studio album, there have been very few records that the Canadian rapper hasn't been able to break. And then break again. And then, sometimes, break for a third time. There's a reason he's receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
Musicmxdwn.com

Kunzite Releases New Album Visuals, Shares Beachy New Video for “Frosty”

When Mike Stroud (RATATAT) and Agustin White (White Flight) converge their sonic force as one, they are Kunzite, and they are following up their 2018 debut album Birds Don’t Fly with a brand-new full-length project titled VISUALS. The album releases this summer via Lowly/Wilder Records. Unlike their last record, which...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Thanks Fans From Rwanda + Explains 'The Off-Season' Meaning

Even as a Hip Hop “elder,” J. Cole pushed himself in 2021. As his sixth studio album The Off-Season shut down Spotify on May 14, the 36-year-old J. Cole suited up with professional club Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball African League to fulfill a lifelong dream. According to Hits Daily...
CelebritiesBillboard

J. Cole Collects Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘The Off-Season’

Plus: Nicki Minaj, The Black Keys and Alan Jackson debut in top 10. J. Cole’s The Off-Season barges in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 2021’s biggest week for a hip-hop release, as the set launches with 282,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 20, according to MRC Data. The Off-Season was released via Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope on May 14 and also scores the year’s largest streaming week for any album.
MusicComplex

J. Cole Debuts 4 ‘The Off-Season’ Songs in Hot 100 Top 10

J. Cole may have taken an off season from the charts for a bit, but that didn’t last very long. Now, four tracks from Cole’s latest Billboard 200-topping album The Off-Season have found themselves within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, debuting as high as No. 2.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Reveals Next Video Off Of "The Off-Season"

J. Cole's balancing a pro-ball career in Africa where he's currently playing for the Rwanda Patriots and the release of his latest album, The Off-Season. Fans have been waiting for this album for a few years now, especially since it's apparently a precursor to what could be his final album, The Fall Off.