Mach-Hommy Releases New Album ‘Pray For Haiti’ Ex Produced & Curated By Westside Gunn

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACH-Hommy in collaboration with Westside Gunn of Griselda Records presents the new album Pray For Haiti. The album features sixteen-tracks of the lyrical and musical genius that Mach’s core-audience of investors has grown to expect. This time around, incredibly, Mach has raised the bar once again, and sharing the stage with perennial ally Westside Gunn, we can expect that investor base to expand significantly.

respect-mag.com
