Sports Illustrated and UNKNWN Team Up to Launch “The Chosen One” Collection that Pays Homage to LeBron James’ First Sports Illustrated Cover
Sports Illustrated is teaming up with UNKNWN, LeBron James’ Miami-based apparel brand to drop a quickstrike collaboration that honors the iconic athlete’s first of almost thirty Sports Illustrated cover stories. The capsule will be supplemented with lookbook photography and will drop Friday, May 21 at 11:00 AM EST/8:00 AM PST in-store and online at UNKNWN.com.respect-mag.com