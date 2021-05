And just like that, Rob Markman is back with his second drop of the month titled ‘1680 Freestyle’. The Genius journalist turned rapper has certainly mastered the art of rapping introspective bars over soulful, East Coast sounding instrumentals. He does the job yet again with the new one, where he raps, “On my lunch break in front Hot 9-7 / Ran into ‘Ye at the entrance / This like 2004 I’ll never forget it / Told him press play you won’t ever regret it / I dunno if he ever heard it, or maybe it wasn’t good enough / Maybe I ain’t sing on the hook enough / But I ain’t never trip, I just went back to cookin’ up.”