Toosii Unveils New Visual, For “Red Die”
After celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Thank You For Believing, and his latest career milestone – surpassing one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – Toosii is back with a new video, “Red Die.” Filled with friends, cash and cars, the clip’s joyful sense of comradery is balanced by Toosii’s memories of loved ones who have departed and the existential questions that haunt him – “Ask God ‘why me?’/Must be two sides to the story siamese.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by NoRatchetss, who helmed the official video for the title song from Toosii’s Poetic Pain.respect-mag.com