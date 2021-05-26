newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toosii Unveils New Visual, For “Red Die”

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Thank You For Believing, and his latest career milestone – surpassing one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – Toosii is back with a new video, “Red Die.” Filled with friends, cash and cars, the clip’s joyful sense of comradery is balanced by Toosii’s memories of loved ones who have departed and the existential questions that haunt him – “Ask God ‘why me?’/Must be two sides to the story siamese.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by NoRatchetss, who helmed the official video for the title song from Toosii’s Poetic Pain.

respect-mag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#Clip#Rap#Billboard 200#Rising Stars#Toosii Unveils New Visual#Xxl#Platinum Heart#Rolling Stone#Urban Radio#Song#Poetic Pain#Video#Stream#Tour#Cars#Global Streams#God#Shop#Staggering Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthisis50.com

Rene Bonét releases new visuals for “Mr. Billy”

Rene Bonét continues to wow us! This is the third visual she has released in two weeks. Recently featured in Thisis50’s 2021 artist to watch, Hype Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly, and Revolt TV, she is quickly carving out a lane of her own. In her latest visual “Mr. Billy” Rene Bonét further solidifies herself in the realm of punk rap. The visual show cases Bully Barbé in an element that you might not expect from the artist. When watching the visual it is almost like watching a movie! To put this together she reaches out to longtime collaborator and friend Weku Did That. The story seems to show that of a female boss riding around the city collecting what is owed to her. With guest talent appearances, you see a wide range of diversity in this video. The song itself seems to ride along perfectly with the flow of the story line encapsulating Bonét as a true Queen of the streets. The Atlanta artist is constantly surprising us with her music and her visuals and she does not seem like she is slowing down anytime soon. Check out “Mr. Billy” below along with some of the other amazing visuals she has out right now for “Trendsetter”, “Shawdy”, “No Dot Com”, and “Stay”.
Musichypebeast.com

Logic and Madlib Unveil New Collab "Raddest Dad"

Following the debut of “Mars Only pt. 3,” Logic and Madlib (dubbed MadGic) have unveiled their followup cut, “Raddest Dad.”. Much like all of Logic’s recent releases, the track is only available on YouTube under his Bobby’s World account. The cut clocks in at a little under three minutes and hears the Maryland-born artist touch on keeping his skill as a rapper up to par as well as “blowing up” in 2011 alongside J. Cole, the late Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Childish Gambino and Travis Scott. At the end of the song, Logic can be heard whispering a message in reverse that diligent fans have managed to decode:
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

In The Complacent Video For “Red Die,” Toosii Gets Support From His Formidable Crew

Over the last fifteen months, Toosii has provided his fans with a plethora of songs. The Raleigh, North Carolina rapper’s most recent project was the Thank You For Believing mixtape, which he released earlier this month. Toosii returns with a brand new video for the project’s outro, “Red Die,” only a few weeks after its release. The rapper surrounds himself with a formidable crew in the new album, reflecting on the difficult times and praising the positive times in his life. The scene shifts from Toosii and his friends standing in a parking lot to them being stranded in a space bathed in red light.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

K$upreme Teams Up With Evil Gianie For New Project, "Surf Da World"

K$upreme has returned with his first project in two years. Surf Da World sees the Atlantic Records artist collaborating with his longtime friend, Evil Gianie for 10 new tracks. The highly anticipated project highlights a new level with versatility for the rapper, featuring a more melodic style on many of...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Embodies Rasta Vibes In New "Z Look Jamaican" Visual

A little over a week ago, Kodak Black treated fans to his first official project since being pardoned by former POTUS Donald Trump. Haitian Boy Kodak is a fully solo 8-track effort from the Pompano Beach native that arrived after the release of various loosies like "Easter In Miami" and "Thugged Out" with YNW Melly.
MoviesAnime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Unveils More Staff, New Dragon Visuals

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda and his Studio Chizu's new Belle (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film revealed a new visual and staff members for the film on Friday. The visual will appear on posters in Japanese theaters early next month.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

J. Cole Sets New Record with Off-Season + Releases New Visual For “Applying Pressure

J. Cole released a brand new video for track “a p p l y i n g . p r e a s s u r e” earlier this morning. The video comes at the heels of Cole’s sixth studio album, The Off-Season, debuting at the #1 position on the Billboard Album 200 charts. Selling over 228,000 album units, all songs from the album entered in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 while four of the 12 tracks — “m y . l i f e,” “a m a r i,” “p r i d e . t h e . d e v i l,” and “9 5 . s o u t h” — charted in the Top 10 list simultaneously. J.Cole joins Juicewrld, Lil Wayne and Drake as the only artists in history to do so. Listen to the album in full here: https://jcole.lnk.to/OffSeason.
Musichypefresh.co

OG’s Blak Madeen Release New “Free The Dome” Visual

Dynamic duo Blak Madeen (Al-J & Yusuf Abdul-Mateen) return to the scene with a funky, fresh new video for their “Free The Dome” single. As this single appears on their latest album Let The Good Get Even, it is clear as to why two pair felt it necessary to visually put into action their artistic expression.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Toosii Puts His Spin On Mooski's "Track Star"

TikTok is largely responsible for the top-selling singles this year but some have them come and go within a short frame of time. Few songs have been able to outlast their companion TikTok challenge like Mooski's "Track Star." Mind you, TikTok does deserve a lot of credit for its success but it's also the inspiration it provided other artists right now that has helped boost it even further.
Celebritieswild941.com

A Lot Of Bodies “In Motion” For DJ Khaled’s New Visual

UNSPECIFIED - UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on November 08, DJ Khaled performs at the MTV EMA's 2020. The MTV EMA's aired on November 08, 2020. (Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Singer Drake (L) and rapper DJ Khaled perform onstage during the BET...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lady Gaga set to release 'Born This Way' 10th anniversary album

'Cause baby... you were born that way! Little monsters, get ready, because Lady Gaga is giving you exactly what you want: more music! Kind of. On Friday, the 34-year-old musician announced she will be releasing a special edition "Born This Way" album in honor of its 10th anniversary. According to a release sent by a representative for Gaga, the album will feature the 14 songs from the original album, but in "new packaging." In addition, there will also be six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists "representing and advocating" for the LGBTQ community.
Musichypefresh.co

J.Howell Sheds His Pain In The New Visual For “Why You Hurting Me”

J.Howell, a popular new Memphis singer-songwriter, releases the new visual for his latest single, titled “Why You Hurting Me.” A song about washing away past pain, Howell links with director Thang Ho for a revelation. Watch the new video above. “Why You Hurting Me” is a reflection of Howell’s PTSD,...
MusicBET

BET Awards 2021: What’s The Chemistry That Makes Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic A Slam Dunk Superteam?

Silk Sonic first became a power group in 2017 when Anderson .Paak was an opener on the European run of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour. The two artists clicked and collaborated at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, recording several tracks that ended up on Paak's album Ventura. Funk legend Bootsy Collins named the band Silk Sonic after hearing their work and he hosted their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” which took the world by storm. The sky's the limit for this talented duo that can produce, write, and perform at the highest level.
Musicthisis50.com

OnlySuave Unveils New Video For “Memories”

After celebrating the success of his latest single, “Relax,” hitting over 100,000 streams, OnlySuave is back with his new video, “Memories.” Providing a colorful and nostalgic feel, OnlySuave shows the meaning of being a real life cartoon. “Memories are melodies that don’t fade.” The video, which can be viewed HERE, was directed by High Vibezz, is bringing colors to life.
ShoppingGuitar Player

Gibson Unveils New Exclusives Collection Guitars

Gibson has unveiled its new Exclusives Collection of guitars. Available only from gibson.com, the Exclusives Collection decks out a handful of the company's models – the Les Paul Special, Les Paul Classic, Les Paul Standard '50s, Les Paul Standard '60s, SG Standard ‘61, ES-335 (with P-90s), and ‘70s Flying V – in Ebony and Olive Drab finishes.
Musichypebeast.com

Larry June Releases Visual For New Single "Wait On Me"

Larry June had quite the impressive run in 2020 as he managed to drop off a whopping six musical projects over the course of 2020 — all the while pushing a healthy lifestyle of morning jogs, meditations and juice cleanses. And just in time for Summer, the San Francisco-based emcee is delivering new material to the world in the form of a new album and he’s just released the first single “Wait On Me” alongside its accompanying music video.
Musicshorefire.com

MOD SUN Releases New Cinematic Visual For “Amnesia”

Made Late Night TV Debut Performing “Flames” featuring Avril Lavigne on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Today, MOD SUN releases the breathtakingly cinematic video for Internet Killed The Rockstar Deluxe Album standout track “Amnesia,” which MOD says is one of his favorite songs he’s ever written. The video, creatively concepted and co-directed...
MusicHOT 97

Harlem Rapper Edot Baby Drops New Visual For ‘Illegal’

Harlem’s drill rapper, Edot Baby, is back with a menacing new visual for his lead track “Illegal.”. The AKLO91 directed visual shows the high-energy artist mobbing out with his homies in various scenes. Standing on cars and doing all of NY’s signature dances, it’s safe to say that Edot Baby and his crew are ready for the summer. Drill is one of the most popular genres in the industry right now. With popular artists like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and now Edot Baby.
BusinessJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Red End: Argyle Unveils Its Final Pink Tender

Rio Tinto has lifted the curtains on its final Argyle Pink Diamond Tender, which features a characteristically showstopping collection of pink, red, and blue diamonds from the now-shuttered Australian mine. This 38th, and last, tender will comprise 70 diamonds weighing 81.63 cts. The year’s biggest “hero” stone is the 3.47...
Musicparlemag.com

[WATCH] Singer Ayzha Nyree Unveils New Visual, “Noya”; & Shares Fun Facts

Virginia is the birthplace of a couple of talented R&B singers that have had their hands in music for over 15 years. No doubt, twenty-one year old, Fredricksburg, Virginia native, Ayzha Nyree would hope to have a similar career to Breezy and Trigga. The Los Angeles resident, now a Republic Records signee has begun paving her own way with a couple of viral Tik Tok looks and a couple singles of her own, including the most recently released, “Noya.”