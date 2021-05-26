newsbreak-logo
More on Kyrie Irving’s Comments & Last Night’s Celtics Loss // The Bruins & the Future of Tuukka Rask – 5/26 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:16) Felger and Mazz continued to take calls on last night’s Celtics loss and Kyrie Irving’s comments about racism in Boston. (10:45) Mike and Tony discussed the Boston Bruins, the future of goaltender Tuukka Rask, and their possible opponent in the next round.

