The Warriors’ first postseason game ever at Chase Center is set for Friday night, when they’ll take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a winner-take-all scenario. Golden State must win this second play-in game or be left out of the playoff field after losing Wednesday night to the Lakers in No. 7-No. 8 play-in game. Ninth-seeded Memphis beat the No. 10 Spurs to advance to Friday night’s game in San Francisco. The winner Friday will advance to face the top-seeded Utah Jazz on Sunday, while the loser will miss out on the playoffs.