(KILR)—The agenda has been announced for Memorial Day observances in Estherville on Monday, May 31st. The day will begin with a service at 8 a.m. at the Estherville VFW followed by services at local cemeteries. The cemetery services will be conducted by an Honor Guard made up of members of the Iowa National Guard, VFW Post 3388, American Legion Post 91, Reverend Doug Burton, Reverend Glen Bohmer and buglers Estherville Lincoln Central High School.