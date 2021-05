A 32 year old male from Riverside California was traveling northbound on HWY 71 when he lost control of his 2021 Chevy Spark. Jonathan David Burns was attempting to make a left turn onto 100th street when he lost control on the gravel and rolled the vehicle. Burns was taken to Windom hospital with non life threatening injuries. The Redwood County Sheriff, Cottonwood County Sheriff, Springfield Police, and Lamberton Fire and Ambulance all assisted at the scene.