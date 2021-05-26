newsbreak-logo
Kyrie Irving’s Comments about Racism in Boston // Celtics Drop Game 2, Down 0-2 in Series – 5/26 (Hour 1)

 5 days ago

(00:10) Felger and Massarotti kicked off the show discussing Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston. (24:07) The guys also talked about last night's Boston Celtics Game 2 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

