Irvine, CA

Chromatic Labels Acquires Nilpeter FA-26 and Moves to New State-Of-The-Art Facilities

flexography.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, CA—Chromatic Labels of Irvine, CA, has acquired a new 8-color Nilpeter FA-26 to improve response times and offer new solutions to existing and new customers. Simultaneously, the company has moved into a new, state-of-the-art 35,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. The FA-26 is the latest and widest flexo press Nilpeter...

www.flexography.org
