Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

UPS driver shares message of hard work, inspires scholarship fund

By Eric Noll and Haley Yamada, ABC News
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nwMo_0aCVBYvt00

NEW YORK — Jake Pratt is no stranger to hard work.

The 22-year-old from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who has Down syndrome, worked hard in school, played football, graduated college and applied to work at a temporary job at the Birmingham UPS facility.

His partner, UPS driver Richard Wilson, said Pratt's attitude sets him above the rest.

"Working with Jake is awesome. He brings the right amount of energy and determination to get the job done," said Wilson. "He's very motivated and he's also made a difference in my life."

In April, Pratt discovered that he had been hired as a full-time worker at UPS. To celebrate the permanent job, his team made a donation to the nonprofit Down Syndrome of Alabama.

The donation helped start the Jake Pratt Fund, a scholarship fund to help others like Pratt.

Pratt told "World News Tonight" on Tuesday that he's proud of his team and the new gig.

"My dream job is UPS because I like to work here," said Pratt. "We deliver important packages during COVID."

Pratt said he hopes his story can motivate others.

"I hope people can see me and [it] inspires them to reach their goals," he said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
364
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Hope College#Ups#Down Syndrome Of Alabama#The Jake Pratt Fund#Covid#Abc Audio#School#Awesome#Message#People#Football#Birmingham#World News Tonight#Vestavia Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Birmingham, ALPeople

Man with Down Syndrome Who Got Job at UPS Lands Permanent Position, Inspires Scholarship

Jake Pratt, the Alabama resident with Down syndrome who landed a gig at UPS last year, is continuing to make strides at the nationwide delivery service. After getting hired at the Birmingham, Alabama UPS facility in December 2020 as a seasonal package runner, a UPS spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that Pratt, 22, has now been asked to join the team permanently as a part-time employee.
MinoritiesThe Independent

Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate. “Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers. The teacher says a little...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

I don’t remember how I met her under the nickname @thebibliotheque in the vastness of the Bookstagram community, but when I saw Elena launching her debut novel, I thought there might have been a chance I would like to read it, which by itself was already a curious occurrence since I haven’t experienced any craving for a romance book for quite a long time. However, by the time the launch of The Spanish Love Deception, I couldn’t wait to lay my hands on it. There was no particular reason for me to want it so badly, but I did, and I did not expect the novel to be anything exceptionally mind-blowing. It did absolutely not disappoint! In fact, the impression it made was totally opposite—surprise, astonishment, and amazement.
Environmentdeborahparkerwong.com

Sustainability: A Shared Message Delivered by a Chorus of Voices

Bringing together like-minded stakeholders for its second global conference addressing sustainability, Sustainable Wine UK will host the Future of Wine Americas Conference, 1 – 3 June. This no-cost, online conference will connect peers for information sharing, debate and best practices aimed at tackling pressing topics such as water conservation, the benefits of organic versus low-intervention wine, sustainable management of pest and disease outbreaks, and the role of social fairness in the green movement.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi School Called Out For Naming White Students Valedictorian and Salutatorian After Two Black Students Were Already Chosen

A Mississippi high school was blasted on social media after word got out on the two sets of students claiming the valedictorian and salutatorian titles. On May 24 Ikeria Washington and Layla Temple were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of West Point Consolidated School District, according to BNC TV. However, shortly after the two Black female students were set to be awarded for their academic achievements, the school decided to change its ranking and recognize both with the highest Quality Point Average (QPA) and Grade Point Average (GPA).
Gilbert, AZcalhouncountyjournal.com

Saddened by loss of good friends

This last week has been a sad week for me. Received word that a cousin, Tammi Dunn, passed away in Memphis and a very dear friend that lived in Gilbert, AZ passed away. They both were loved so much. My friend, Linda Mahn is one who, with her husband, went to Greece with me one year. We had visited with them in their home, they had visited us here in Derma. A few summers, AG and I would pick up his brother Franklin and wife Wilma in Jonesboro and drive to meet Linda and her husband Phil for a vacation. Please remember the Mahn and Dunn families in your prayers. Wednesday, June 2, would have been AG’s and my 62nd wedding anniversary.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

Dad confronts young son's bully with kindness after learning the boy is homeless

When Aubrey Fontenot's son Jordan opened up to him about being bullied at school, like every concerned parent, he was determined to put an end to it. The Houston dad took the matter to school officials, alerting them about the older boy who was tormenting his 8-year-old. "My son gets daily progress reports and it seemed like the two always had issues. The bullying thing was ongoing," Fontenot, a local tattoo artist, told the Houston Chronicle. "I asked my son about it and he told me the boy was messing with him and was too rough. I told [the school] that stuff like this can be a lot for a kid and we didn't know what my son was going through. They said they would take care of it."
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandmother says: Vaccinate, or no grandson

Dear Amy: I am the maternal grandmother of a sweet, intelligent 5-year-old boy, “Danny,” who, because of divorce, spends time at his paternal grandma's house in a conservative area of our state. She and I have a good relationship, despite this very-contentious divorce. She is a wonderful grandmother, not only...
Tulsa, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Hard work beautifies Ramona Cemetery

The Ramona Cemetery Committee has been hard at work, maintaining and working on the beautification of the cemetery. Trees have been trimmed, the grass mowed and the roads graveled. Thank you to everyone who spent countless hours working on this project prior to Memorial Day. A special thanks to Lester Gagan and Clayton Black for putting in countless hours working on the roads. ...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

USPS worker applauded for using music to drown out ‘Karen’ attempting to interrupt his lunch

A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being applauded after uploading a TikTok showing himself using music to drown out a “Karen” interrupting his lunch break.Devan Jones, who goes by the username @bowtiedev on the app, where he has more than 62,000 followers and describes himself as the “best mailman in the world,” uploaded the video this weekend.In the clip, which he captioned: “When she wants her mail but it’s your lunch break,” he can be seen sitting in his truck and drinking a juice while he sings along to Sure Thing by Miguel as a woman attempts to...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sign Posted at a St. Louis Popeyes Denies White People of The Good Chicken Service

A Popeyes in St. Louis, Mo., is being investigated by the police after a sign was posted outside of its drive-thru lane that refused service to white people. “Effective 6-1-21, this restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager, Mason,” KMOV, a local affiliate reported.