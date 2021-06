After more than a year of pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, we are all anxious to get back into action, and Julie Bolton has some suggestions for how you can do that. There are more than 100 opportunities to open up your social calendar while making an impact on your community, according to Bolton, executive director of the Deming Luna County Senior Citizen's Center. The center at 800 S. Granite St. will reopen to indoor congregate dining on July 1, and Bolton needs that many volunteers to help with that, as well as meals delivery, hosting, educating and more at the center’s 12 stations throughout Luna County. Before the pandemic, the center had about 150 active volunteers. Since then, that number has dwindled to only 43.