More than 60 per cent of Renfrew County residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with approximately 7,000 residents fully vaccinated. As of June 7, a total of 66,787 doses had been administered through one of several vaccination clinics across Renfrew County and district. This accounts for 62.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and over, according to the June 9 news brief from the Renfrew County and district COVID-19 Vaccine Communications Committee.