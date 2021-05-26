Smashing Pumpkins Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Gish' With Two Hour Livestream

Insofar as any theatrical institution can have “business as usual”, Highland Park’s Performer’s School had just that on their hands in March 2020. They had two shows in the hopper — Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. for the fourth and fifth graders; Les Misérables School Edition for the sixth through eighth graders. They were all set for the Skokie Theatre in May; there was so much to do and so little time in which to do it.