Highland Park, IL

Smashing Pumpkins Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Gish' With Two Hour Livestream

allaccess.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMASHING PUMPKINS will celebrate the release of their platinum-selling album GISH with a two-hour livestream SATURDAY, MAY 29th at 7p (PT). BILLY CORGAN and JIMMY CHAMBERLIN will take part in the livestream featuring a Q&A, GISH vinyl listening party, and a special world exclusive preview of unreleased music, hosted by MADAME ZUZU’s in HIGHLAND PARK, IL. Tickets for the event go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 28th at 9a (PT)/12p (ET). Select proceeds will be donated to the PAWS no-kill animal shelter in Chicago. The livestream will be available to view for 24-hours.

