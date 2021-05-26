Developers Renewal lodge plans for 3,500 flats in 31-storey blocks around Millwall’s stadium

Plans for a trailblazing £400million city centre regeneration scheme that will create more than 1,200 homes has been approved by Manchester City Council’s planning committee.MCR Property Group’s bold Gasworks New Town project will create 1,202 homes on the site of the former Rochdale Road Gas Works at the heart of Manchester, with a mixture of attractive townhouses and apartments.For years the 6.6-acre site has been home to a car park that added little to the public realm but that will all change over the next few years with the first residents expected to move in by the end of 2023.Not only will the huge project drastically improve the supply of housing, this flagship development will create a new centre of gravity for central Manchester that will create thousands of jobs and inject tens of millions of pounds into the city’s economy. MCR bought the site in 2015 with big plans to use it as the launchpad to rejuvenate the immediate area with a mixed-use destination development. The team, working with local stakeholders and the planning department, went through dozens of iterations to get the balance of housing provision, design and environmental amenities in perfect balance. It received approval by Manchester City Council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Thurs). The project  which will have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately £400m at current prices  will include 192 sqm of commercial space and its accommodation will be provided by nine separate buildings ranging from 8 to 34 storeys in height. The scheme will be built in four phases with construction set to begin this summer, while the tallest residential tower is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.Architects, AHR, included 1,224 cycle spaces as part of a determined effort to encourage more people to walk and cycle, and help reduce the amount of traffic on local roads. Where there is underground parking, bays will have electric charging points for the next generation of environmentally friendly vehicles. Plans include a public park between Gould Street and Bromley Street as well as a pedestrian route and cycle path running east-to-west through the site. It is the most carbon-efficient development of its kind that Manchester has ever seen and will save 300 tonnes of carbon a year, exceeding the council’s target for new developments by 30%. The Gasworks New Town neighbourhood is one of seven envisioned by the £4bn Victoria North masterplan, formerly known as the Northern Gateway Strategic Regeneration Framework. This masterplan will see the entire area north of the city centre transformed over the next 20 years by the delivery of 15,000 new homes across 383 acres.The Gasworks itself will act as a key anchor for this vision, being one of the first major developments to get planning permission and sitting so close to the city centre. It is a short walk away from The Northern Quarter, Ancoats and NOMA while Manchester Victoria Train Station is only minutes away.A total of 85 affordable homes will be available through Shared Ownership  amongst the most provided by any city centre redevelopment site  and this number may increase during the fourth phase of the scheme. MCR’s team of specialist consultants on the project included planning consultancy WSP, civil engineers BDP, architects AHR, landscape architects Planit-IE and highways consultancy Curtins. MCR also worked closely with international developer, Far East Consortium (FEC), which is jointly funding and developing the Victoria North masterplan alongside Manchester City Council.Founded in Manchester in 1989, MCR Property Group has a national focus and has developed more than £5bn of residential, commercial and industrial property.