Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Developers Renewal lodge plans for 3,500 flats in 31-storey blocks around Millwall’s stadium

By Toby Porter
londonnewsonline.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for 3,500 homes around Millwall’s ground have been lodged, 10 years after the scheme was first approved and 15 years after the scheme was first revealed. The new plans have 1,000 more homes than the number agreed by planners in 2012. They follow years of talks between developers Renewal,...

londonnewsonline.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#North And South#Flats#Development Plans#Square Inc#Public Housing#Lewisham Council#Lions#Millwall Community Scheme#Millwall Fc#Catford#The South London Press#Developers Renewal#Stadium Square#Stadium Avenue#Affordable Homes#Surrey Canal Road#Landlords Lewisham#Planners#Sq Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Artisan expands Scottish operation as part of £140m new homes commitment

Source: https://www.scottishconstructionnow.com/category/news. Artisan Real Estate has added to its management team as the developer moves forward with its £140 million investment plan focusing on low carbon city centre residential redevelopment across Edinburgh and Glasgow.Experienced property professional David Westwater will join Artisan this month as Scottish regional manager, following 40 years of industry experience including Frasers Property UK, Interserve plc and most recently, as development director at Robertson Property.Mr Westwater will help take forward Artisan’s ambitious plans to progress low carbon housing development with mixed-use regeneration across prime city centre brownfield sites – including a £98m residential investment for Edinburgh alone.Artisan has witnessed a significant expansion of its home-building operation in Scotland during the past 12-months, building on its more established track record as one of the UK’s most recognised and award-winning city centre regeneration specialists.The developer will shortly begin construction on Rowanbank Gardens, a sustainable residential development delivering 126 high-end apartments in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh. The development, on a former brownfield site, provides smart energy-efficient design geared to achieving low to zero carbon ratings whilst responding to the rapidly changing requirements of home buyers and the wider community following lockdown.Artisan’s first residential development in Scotland, the 180-apartment Canonmills Garden overlooking the Water of Leith to the north of Edinburgh city centre, has now sold 85% of all available properties as it approaches completion later this year.Construction work on the £80m transformation of the Custom House building in Glasgow overlooking the River Clyde continues apace with a four-star, 294-bed Clayton Hotel and a 162-bedroom Adagio Apart-Hotel set to create a vibrant riverside quarter when it opens in 2022. Plaudits are still being received for Artisan’s £250m New Waverley development at the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, completed in 2020.The development’s Queen Elizabeth House, now the flagship UK Government hub now home to 2,900 civil servants, was recently recognised by the British Council for Offices and was awarded its Innovation Award, gaining national profile for the development.
Real EstateTelegraph

Covid heroes blocked from latest Government housing scheme

The Government’s new scheme to boost homeownership among key workers could leave behind families who need larger homes. Surging property prices could force developers to build only small flats that can be priced below the programme’s price caps in areas where property values are high. The First Homes scheme, launched...
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)

Source: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545. 1. Title: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)2. Awarding Authority: Bristol City Council, The Mayor of Bristol, City Hall, Avon, Bristol, GB, BS1 5TR. Tel: 01173521181. Email: [email protected] (Jacqueline Miller)3. Contract type: Public works contract4. Description: The Awarding Authority has set out the objective of delivering 2000 new homes per year, of which 800 should be affordable, by 2020. The Affordable Housing Fund Policy, for Homes West Registered Providers (RPs), is one of a number of routes that will enable the Council to achieve this objective. It sets out how the Council will make available grants to RPs to deliver affordable homes for rent.5. CPV Code(s): 45000000, 45200000, 452100006. NUTS code(s): UKK, UKK1, UKK117. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: Region(s) of supply UNITED KINGDOM8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Opportunity Id: DN5485719. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. Expression of Interest End Date 30.6.2021 (12:00:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: Please log in or register at the following portal Web: advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545 to participate.12. Other information: Keywords Housing, Affordable Key dates Estimated contract dates Start date 28/02/2021 End date 01/04/2022TKR-202167-EX-1627312# funding opportunity.
Animalseastlothiancourier.com

Wallyford greyhound stadium plans scrapped

PLANS for a controversial greyhound stadium in East Lothian have been scrapped. . . 20 years after they were first put forward. Sirius Sports and Leisure director Howard Wallace, who has been the driving force behind the partially built stadium, has told East Lothian Council that he has “written off” the costs of the project to date.
Real EstateBBC

Gloucester: Affordable housing fears over RAF Quedgeley plan

Concerns have been raised that a proposed development on a former RAF airfield includes too few affordable homes. Gloucester City councillors will debate plans to build 150 homes on the RAF Quedgeley site in Gloucestershire. Planning officers say the site will supply housing but the needs of people who cannot...
EconomyBBC

Flat owners warning over rooftop developments

Leaseholders have warned about the potential dangers of adding rooftop developments to blocks of flats. It follows a change in the law which makes it easier for freeholders to build up to two extra storeys on top of their buildings. Some flat owners have said their homes have been left...
Politicsworcesterobserver.co.uk

City revamp plans handed £19.6million Government boost

AMBITIOUS proposals to breathe new life into several areas of Worcester have been handed a major boost with nearly £20million of Government cash. The Faithful City is one of 26 places in England to get a share of the £610million Stronger Towns Fund which will allow work on the city’s Town Investment Plan to get underway.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

New multi-million pound government funding for Hereford

THE Government has announced it is sending £22 million Hereford's way for ambitious plans to "future-proof" the city for the next generation. The plans, which were drawn up after suggestions by various groups in the city, were sent off to the Government as part of its Stonger Town Fund – and it's been revealed Hereford is getting £22.4 million.
Lifestylecarvemag.com

Plans for £60 Million Manchester Surfing Complex Submitted to Trafford Council

Plans to make TraffordCity home to the North West’s first surfing lagoon have been submitted to Trafford Council by Belfast-based property developer, McKinney Group. The multi-million-pound plans would see the former container-base site transformed into a world-class surfing facility for Greater Manchester, within a well-designed and safe cove environment that is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Henry Boot sells land plots in Edinburgh for GBP2.6 million

Henry Boot PLC - Sheffield, England-based construction and property development business - Sells 116 plots on the southern edge of Edinburgh, to a housebuilder for GBP2.6 million. Sells the plots through land promotion business Hallam Land Management Ltd to Leicestershire-based residential property developer Barratt Developments PLC. Henry Boot says it...
Trafficbicesteradvertiser.net

County council looking at bringing LTNs to other Oxfordshire towns

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods could be introduced across Oxfordshire. The county council's cabinet member for highways management councillor Tim Bearder said on BBC Radio Oxford this morning that the scheme may be extended to towns such as Banbury, Bicester, Witney and Henley. He said it 'might be a long way off'...
Politicsspenboroughguardian.co.uk

Batley and Spen could be scrapped as part of constituency boundaries review

Under plans published today (Tuesday) the Batley and Spen constituency would be scrapped and replaced by a new Batley and Hipperholme seat. The Government has ruled that all constituencies must have no less than 69,724 voters and no more than 77,062, hence the need for an independent review by the Boundary Commission for England (BCE).
Trafficcities-today.com

Manchester mobility hub ‘not another car park’, says council leader

Plans have been submitted for a new ‘urban mobility hub’ in Manchester that promises “to prioritise streets for people”. The hub, expected to be completed by the end of 2023, will include a car-share club, e-bike scheme, 150 visitor cycle parking spaces and charging facilities to help encourage the shift away from petrol and diesel cars.
Trafficcumbriacrack.com

New £4m railway bridge opens to Cumbrian motorists

A new railway bridge has reopened to motorists in Cumbria after a major upgrade at the Port of Workington. The £4m investment has seen Siddick bridge completely rebuilt to modern standards so it can take port traffic over the Cumbrian Coast Line railway. Yesterday vehicles were able to travel over...
Politicsleighjournal.co.uk

THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF BOLTON ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 S.14 BACK BARK STREET - TEMPORARY CLOSURE

THE BOROUGH COUNCIL OF BOLTON ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 S.14 BACK BARK STREET - TEMPORARY CLOSURE. The Council intends to make an order, operative from 24 June 2021 for 5 days approx, the effect of which will be to prohibit all traffic from proceeding on Back Bark Street, between Knowsley St and Duke St to enable telecoms works to take place. Alternative route will be via St Georges Rd. The Order will end after 18 months or on completion of the works whichever first occurs.
Politicsukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Manchester’s £400m new town scheme gets green light for 1,200 homes

Plans for a trailblazing £400million city centre regeneration scheme that will create more than 1,200 homes has been approved by Manchester City Council’s planning committee.MCR Property Group’s bold Gasworks New Town project will create 1,202 homes on the site of the former Rochdale Road Gas Works at the heart of Manchester, with a mixture of attractive townhouses and apartments.For years the 6.6-acre site has been home to a car park that added little to the public realm but that will all change over the next few years with the first residents expected to move in by the end of 2023.Not only will the huge project drastically improve the supply of housing, this flagship development will create a new centre of gravity for central Manchester that will create thousands of jobs and inject tens of millions of pounds into the city’s economy. MCR bought the site in 2015 with big plans to use it as the launchpad to rejuvenate the immediate area with a mixed-use destination development. The team, working with local stakeholders and the planning department, went through dozens of iterations to get the balance of housing provision, design and environmental amenities in perfect balance. It received approval by Manchester City Council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Thurs). The project  which will have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately £400m at current prices  will include 192 sqm of commercial space and its accommodation will be provided by nine separate buildings ranging from 8 to 34 storeys in height. The scheme will be built in four phases with construction set to begin this summer, while the tallest residential tower is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.Architects, AHR, included 1,224 cycle spaces as part of a determined effort to encourage more people to walk and cycle, and help reduce the amount of traffic on local roads. Where there is underground parking, bays will have electric charging points for the next generation of environmentally friendly vehicles. Plans include a public park between Gould Street and Bromley Street as well as a pedestrian route and cycle path running east-to-west through the site. It is the most carbon-efficient development of its kind that Manchester has ever seen and will save 300 tonnes of carbon a year, exceeding the council’s target for new developments by 30%. The Gasworks New Town neighbourhood is one of seven envisioned by the £4bn Victoria North masterplan, formerly known as the Northern Gateway Strategic Regeneration Framework. This masterplan will see the entire area north of the city centre transformed over the next 20 years by the delivery of 15,000 new homes across 383 acres.The Gasworks itself will act as a key anchor for this vision, being one of the first major developments to get planning permission and sitting so close to the city centre. It is a short walk away from The Northern Quarter, Ancoats and NOMA while Manchester Victoria Train Station is only minutes away.A total of 85 affordable homes will be available through Shared Ownership  amongst the most provided by any city centre redevelopment site  and this number may increase during the fourth phase of the scheme. MCR’s team of specialist consultants on the project included planning consultancy WSP, civil engineers BDP, architects AHR, landscape architects Planit-IE and highways consultancy Curtins. MCR also worked closely with international developer, Far East Consortium (FEC), which is jointly funding and developing the Victoria North masterplan alongside Manchester City Council.Founded in Manchester in 1989, MCR Property Group has a national focus and has developed more than £5bn of residential, commercial and industrial property.