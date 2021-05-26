Summer 2021 Wheels Up

As Summer arrives and we head back out into the world here are some of my favorite products and tools that will help you travel well and relax. Be safe and LIVE!. An alumnus of The State University of New York Fashion Institute of Technology and Dudley Beauty College in North Carolina, Lyon strives for the next level. Since June 2007, Lyon has created a repertoire of familiar celebrity clients, such as ESPN’s Sports Commentator, Steven A. Smith, the late Dr. Maya Angelou, and many more. She has also worked on the set of Stomp The Yard 2: Homecoming, FOX 8, BET Entertainment and taking note at New York Fashion Week. She is a Contributing Fashion/Beauty/Lifestyle Writer for Carolina STYLE Magazine.