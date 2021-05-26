Cancel
Midlothian, VA

Legal Notices 5/26/2021

Ample Storage Bailey Bridge 4000 LLC, 4000 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian, VA 23112, has possessory lien on all the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien on June 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 4000 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian, VA 23112. Full payment by cash, certified check or money order will be accepted.

