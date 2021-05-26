Legal Notices 5/26/2021

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Price reflects base price, elevation and 3rd bedroom option, Purchaser can select additional structural & design options! BRAND NEW FLOORPLAN w/ 10' ceilings included! The designer kitchen with granite counters & large island overlooks the breakfast nook & family room offering tons of space for entertaining. The luxury first floor owner's suite boasts a large walk-in closet along w/ a spacious bath w/ double vanity! Two additional bedrooms, laundry room and full bath complete the rest of the home. Twin Rivers is the newest neighborhood of Meadowville Landing, a beautiful riverfront community, located in Chesterfield County and on the James River. The outdoor resort-style amenities include a water park & pool, community ponds for fishing, as well as a river walk and community dock. And with close proximity to 295, 95 and Rt 10, you are only minutes away from everything that Richmond has to offer!(HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library & shown as an example only. Features & options will vary).